Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect

Xiaomi and Redmi phones are plagued with a lot of pre-installed apps that are filled with advertisements. Quick Apps is one such app offered by Xiaomi, and Google Play Protect is now flagging it on many Redmi phones, even on the Poco F1. Google has blocked an app update of Quick Apps, claiming that it could potentially collect data and use it to track you. This data can be misused to deliver targeted or relevant ads to users – and eventually make more money.

Users on Twitter have reported the blocking of a Quick Apps update by Google Play Protect. Google Play Protect on any Android phone,not only scans all the apps that are installed via the Play Store, but also any app that is side-loaded or downloaded via a third-party store. This helpful security feature has blocked the Quick Apps update, because it presumably could lead to compromise of user data and privacy. The warning showed by Google Play Protect reads, “This app can collect data that could be used to track you.”

Xiaomi prevents users from uninstalling pre-loaded apps, including Quick Apps on many of its phones. It is unclear why Google Play Protect is blocking the latest Quick Apps update, but it's likely because the update may have triggered or violated some of the safety precautions Play Protect wants in place.

A report from PiunikaWeb earlier this year suggests that Quick Apps has more than 55 system-level permissions, including recording audio and video and even calls, capturing information like the users' SIM numbers, IMEI and IMSI numbers, and even can install apps on your phone without permission. PiunikaWeb was also the first to report about the blocking of the Quick Apps update by Google Play Protect. We've reached out to Xiaomi to comment on the matter, and will update this copy as soon as we hear back.