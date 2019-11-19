Technology News
loading

Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect

This data could be misused to deliver targeted or relevant ads to users.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @LuckyBhumkar

Quick Apps is preinstalled on Poco F1, many Xiaomi phones

Highlights
  • Google Play Protect displays a warning that the app is collecting data
  • Quick Apps update has therefore been blocked by Play Protect
  • It was earlier reported to have more than 55 system-level permissions

Xiaomi and Redmi phones are plagued with a lot of pre-installed apps that are filled with advertisements. Quick Apps is one such app offered by Xiaomi, and Google Play Protect is now flagging it on many Redmi phones, even on the Poco F1. Google has blocked an app update of Quick Apps, claiming that it could potentially collect data and use it to track you. This data can be misused to deliver targeted or relevant ads to users – and eventually make more money.

Users on Twitter have reported the blocking of a Quick Apps update by Google Play Protect. Google Play Protect on any Android phone,not only scans all the apps that are installed via the Play Store, but also any app that is side-loaded or downloaded via a third-party store. This helpful security feature has blocked the Quick Apps update, because it presumably could lead to compromise of user data and privacy. The warning showed by Google Play Protect reads, “This app can collect data that could be used to track you.”

Xiaomi prevents users from uninstalling pre-loaded apps, including Quick Apps on many of its phones. It is unclear why Google Play Protect is blocking the latest Quick Apps update, but it's likely because the update may have triggered or violated some of the safety precautions Play Protect wants in place.

A report from PiunikaWeb earlier this year suggests that Quick Apps has more than 55 system-level permissions, including recording audio and video and even calls, capturing information like the users' SIM numbers, IMEI and IMSI numbers, and even can install apps on your phone without permission. PiunikaWeb was also the first to report about the blocking of the Quick Apps update by Google Play Protect. We've reached out to Xiaomi to comment on the matter, and will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Quick Apps, Google Play Protect
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft Updates Cloud Contracts Following EU Privacy Probe
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  3. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  4. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  6. Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  7. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  8. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect
  2. Microsoft Updates Cloud Contracts Following EU Privacy Probe
  3. Google Removes 'Anti-India App' From Play Store on Punjab Chief Minister's Demand
  4. Tile Sticker, Tile Slim, Tile Pro Bluetooth Trackers Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 2,999
  5. Tinder Introduces 'Festival Mode' in India, Helps Connect Festival Attendees
  6. Gaganyaan: Indian Astronauts to Start Training in Russia's Gagarin Center in 2020, Says Top Russian Space Official
  7. Yandex to Restructure Under Government Pressure
  8. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown
  9. Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension
  10. Facebook Quietly Launches Whale, a New Meme-Creation App for iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.