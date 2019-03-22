Xiaomi has quietly released its new Mint Launcher in the Google Play Store; however, the home-screen replacement app doesn't seem to be 'compatible' with any smartphones yet - meaning you can't download it and try it from that store front. But don't worry, enterprising users have uploaded it onto APK Mirror, so you can try the app after all. The Mint Launcher comes bundled with the company's just launched Redmi Go smartphone and seems to be meant for the smartphones that have limited amount of RAM and storage, in line with Mint Browser, the only other Mint-branded app by Xiaomi. Mint Browser also comes preloaded on the Redmi Go.

As per the Google Play Store listing for the Mint Launcher, it is just 9.7MB in size and comes with a number of features, including an app drawer, a feature that is usually missing from Xiaomi phones. Among other features, the Mint Launcher packs support for custom third-party icons, resizable app icons, customisable screen layouts, and a number of transition effects.

The Mint Launcher also categorises the apps automatically and allows moving as well as uninstalling multiple apps together. Further, the launcher will let users hide app icons to protect their privacy. Although the feature-set isn't as extensive as something like Nova Launcher, it is unlikely that Xiaomi is attempting to compete with the full-fledged launchers.

Xiaomi's new launcher seems to have taken some design and feature cues from the Poco Launcher, which was originally launched with the company's Poco F1 smartphone, but later became available for all via the Play Store.

As we mentioned earlier, the Mint Launcher doesn't seem to be compatible with any smartphones right now. It is possible that will change in the future, however if you really want try the launcher right now, then you can head over to APKMirror and grab the APK file. Do expect to see some odd issues and bugs as the company is yet to officially release the Mint Launcher for all. The Google Play listing was first spotted by Android Police.