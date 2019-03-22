Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Xiaomi Mint Launcher for Redmi Go Debuts on Google Play, APK Available for Download

Xiaomi Mint Launcher for Redmi Go Debuts on Google Play, APK Available for Download

, 22 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mint Launcher for Redmi Go Debuts on Google Play, APK Available for Download

Xiaomi Mint Launcher seems to be targeted at smartphones with low memory and storage.

Highlights

  • Mint Launcher is just over 9MB in size
  • Mint Launcher comes preloaded on the Redmi Go
  • The launcher APK can be downloaded from APK Mirror

Xiaomi has quietly released its new Mint Launcher in the Google Play Store; however, the home-screen replacement app doesn't seem to be 'compatible' with any smartphones yet - meaning you can't download it and try it from that store front. But don't worry, enterprising users have uploaded it onto APK Mirror, so you can try the app after all. The Mint Launcher comes bundled with the company's just launched Redmi Go smartphone and seems to be meant for the smartphones that have limited amount of RAM and storage, in line with Mint Browser, the only other Mint-branded app by Xiaomi. Mint Browser also comes preloaded on the Redmi Go.

As per the Google Play Store listing for the Mint Launcher, it is just 9.7MB in size and comes with a number of features, including an app drawer, a feature that is usually missing from Xiaomi phones. Among other features, the Mint Launcher packs support for custom third-party icons, resizable app icons, customisable screen layouts, and a number of transition effects.

The Mint Launcher also categorises the apps automatically and allows moving as well as uninstalling multiple apps together. Further, the launcher will let users hide app icons to protect their privacy. Although the feature-set isn't as extensive as something like Nova Launcher, it is unlikely that Xiaomi is attempting to compete with the full-fledged launchers.

Xiaomi's new launcher seems to have taken some design and feature cues from the Poco Launcher, which was originally launched with the company's Poco F1 smartphone, but later became available for all via the Play Store.

As we mentioned earlier, the Mint Launcher doesn't seem to be compatible with any smartphones right now. It is possible that will change in the future, however if you really want try the launcher right now, then you can head over to APKMirror and grab the APK file. Do expect to see some odd issues and bugs as the company is yet to officially release the Mint Launcher for all. The Google Play listing was first spotted by Android Police.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mint Launcher, Mint Launcher, Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Go
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LinkedIn Adds In-App Meeting Planner Features
Apex Legends 'Apex Coins' Now Available in India
Smart TV
Xiaomi Mint Launcher for Redmi Go Debuts on Google Play, APK Available for Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Redmi Go to Go on Sale for First Time via Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 Noon Today
  3. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  4. Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
  5. Amazon India's Big Apple Sale Has Kicked Off With These Deals
  6. Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
  7. Apex Legends 'Apex Coins' Now Available in India
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Following IPL 2019 Online
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. JBL Headphones, Speakers Get Discount in Amazon Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.