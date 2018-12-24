Taking on a large number of browser makers, Xiaomi has now launched a Mint Browser by uploading it to Google Play. The new Web browsing app weighs under 12MB and is touted to offer a safe, ad-free experience. Similar to other browsers such as Google's Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox, Xiaomi's Mint Browser offers a multi-tabbing Web browsing experience alongside providing an Incognito Mode. There is also an inbuilt Dark Mode that inverts the colours of your webpages to provide you with a comfortable Web browsing under low light. The Mint Browser also lets you switch from one user agent to another and pick the iPhone or Desktop version of your favourite websites.

Xiaomi's Mint Browser welcomes you with a homepage that shows a list of pre-selected websites. You can also add your favourite websites by tapping the Add button. Similarly, you can delete any of the pre-selected websites by pressing and holding their shortcuts. The browser also has a search bar on top of the homepage that lets you pass your queries to search engines. You can choose between options such as Bing, Google, and Yahoo.

The Mint Browser also lets you make voice searches. There is a dedicated microphone icon on the homepage that enables voice searches through Google Voice Search.

Similar to various other browser apps, Xiaomi's Mint Browser lets you manage your downloads and add or delete bookmarks and history. The browser also has a dedicated Dark Mode that you can turn on after accessing the main menu by tapping the hamburger icon.

The Mint Browser also includes a dedicated option to reduce data usage. However, unlike Opera Mini that renders webpages on a dedicated server to make the browsing experience faster for users, Xiaomi's offering uses the traditional way of loading webpages. The option to reduce data usage essentially disables all the images and other elements from webpages to make them load faster and consume lesser data than what's in the default state.

Xiaomi has provided general capabilities such as the pinch-to-zoom functionality to zoom into webpages as well as features such as Incognito Mode and Reading Mode. The Mint Browser also has the option to switch from one user agent string to another. Further, there is an option to change the style of the multi-window management from vertical to horizontal view. This means you can view multiple tabs on the Mint Browser either in vertical view or horizontal view.

Initially, Xiaomi is promising the Mint Browser as an "AdFree" Web browsing app for Android users. The company is, however, infamous for pushing ads to its MIUI-based smartphones and PatchWall-running Mi TVs.

You can download Xiaomi's Mint Browser directly from Google Play. Alternatively, you can download its APK file from APK Mirror. The app is 11MB in size and requires Android 4.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and above.