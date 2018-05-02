Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Apps Launched in India, Get Streaming Services and New Features

Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Apps Launched in India, Get Streaming Services and New Features

 
, 02 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Apps Launched in India, Get Streaming Services and New Features

Highlights

  • Mi Video, Mi Music get revamped in India
  • Both now support Internet streaming services
  • Hungama, Sony, Voot are some of the partners

Xiaomi has launched Mi Video and Mi Music in India, a free video and music streaming app respectively that leverage its content partnerships. The company says the new Mi Music app is available from today, while the revamped Mi Video app will be available from next week. Both apps are not exactly new, but rather refreshed versions of the existing local media players.

Mi Video brings together a bunch of streaming services under one umbrella, including SonyLIV, Hungama Play, Voot, AltBalaji, Zee5, Viu, and TVF, among others. Xiaomi claims a library worth over 500,000 hours, 80 percent of which is free. Mi Music, on the other hand, has a tie-up with Hungama Music, which gives it 10 million freemium songs across 13 languages. If you want to download songs for offline listening, you'll need to pay Rs. 899 a year for Hungama Pro.

mi video gadgets 360 Mi Video

While Xiaomi is taking a fast-to-market approach with both apps, which are launching barebones, Mi Music does have an interesting feature at launch: Dynamic Lyrics. It works exactly like LiveLyrics on SoundHound, in that the app will highlight the lyrics that's currently being sung. Xiaomi said it's meant to offer a karaoke-like experience. Moreover, if you scroll within the lyrics, the app will skip to that part of the song.

As for Mi Video, it'll have a one-tap cast function so you can quickly switch from watching on your phone to a smart TV, with support for DLNA and Miracast. The app also supports more local formats than before, including AVI, MP4, MOV, MKV, MKA, MPEG, and M2TS, in addition to support for multilingual subtitles, multiple audio tracks, and private folders.

Over time, Xiaomi said it'll add personalised recommendations to both apps, in addition to picture in picture (PiP), and languages and genre filter for Mi Video, and music videos, and themes for Mi Music. In keeping with its image, Xiaomi said it'll listen to fans to decide on other new features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Android, india, Xiaomi, Mi Video, Mi Music, Hungama, Sony, Voot
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Expansion Free on Xbox One and Windows PC
Facebook VR Memories to Convert Your Old 2D Photos Into 3D Spaces in Virtual Reality
Best AC deals
Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Apps Launched in India, Get Streaming Services and New Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL GO Speaker
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in India
  2. WhatsApp Stickers Coming Soon, Group Calling Support Announced Too
  3. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Displays Go Official
  4. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike Bodes Well for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  6. OnePlus 6 Compared With iPhone X in Live Leaked Photos
  7. Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack
  8. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  9. Huawei P20 Pro Review
  10. OnePlus 6 to Go on Sale via Pop-Up Stores in India From May 21
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.