Xiaomi has introduced a new app in China, called Mi Health. The new app was spotted in the latest MIUI China Developer 9.7.23 beta build, and it helps in recording activity, tracking sleep, and more. Xiaomi already has a Mi Fit app on Google Play Store, but this one is an additional fitness-oriented app introduced in the Chinese market. Screenshots of the new Mi Health app have also surfaced online and advanced functionality of the app include background tracking, BMI-based Health Scores, and more.

XDA Developers has shared screenshots of this new Mi Health app. The new Mi Health app tracks your step count, sleep time, and duration, and even lets you set exercise goals. The app works in the background, and lets you track period cycles as well. It helps in calculating BMI (Body Mass Index) and gives Health Scores that is calculated using an algorithm that considers your sleep, step count and BMI. The app also notifies you to increase your goals, if it sees that you're consistently meeting your current set goals.

As for the interface, it has a White and Orange palate, similar to the Mi Fit app. The homepage shows your daily step count, your preset goal, and even gives you weekly and monthly data as well. It also shows the distance you covered, the time you took, and the calories you burnt in the process.

As mentioned, the app was spotted on MIUI China Developer ROM version 9.7.23. This means that there is no way to install the app without a root currently, even if there was an APK available for it. Currently, there is no option but to wait for Xiaomi to publish the app on Google Play.