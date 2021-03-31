Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online Only Format Again as COVID 19 Cases Surge

WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online-Only Format Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Apple’s WWDC 2021 will take place from June 7 to June 11.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 09:48 IST
WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online-Only Format Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Apple said the event will be streamed for free again on its developer app or website

Highlights
  • Apple is accepting submissions for this year’s Swift Student Challenge
  • "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet," Prescott said
  • The United States surpassed 30 million total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Apple said on Tuesday it would host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online-only format for the second year in a row. The event will take place from June 7 to June 11, as COVID-19 cases rise in the United States. WWDC21 is expected to offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The iPhone maker's WWDC event, usually held in San Jose, California, US with more than 5,000 people attending, was moved completely online for the first time in June last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple said the event will be streamed for free again on its developer app or website. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play,” Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing Susan Prescott said.

The Cupertino company also announced that it is currently accepting submissions for this year's Swift Student Challenge, where young developers are given an opportunity to showcase their coding skills on Swift programming language by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground “that can be experienced within three minutes.”

Apple hopes that “WWDC21 will provide Apple's worldwide community of more than 28 million developers, as well as the next generation of app developers, with the information and tools needed to turn their ideas into reality.”

The United States surpassed 30 million total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the seven-day average of new cases was slightly less than 60,000 per day, according to officials of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2021, Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2021
Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Related Stories

WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online-Only Format Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  6. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  9. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Testing FLoC as Alternative for Cookies: What It Means for Your Privacy
  2. ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. GOQii Founder Vishal Gondal Summoned by Faridabad Police Over Comments on Real Money Gaming
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India, 4G Variant Gets Latest Security Update
  5. Facebook to Curb Hate Speech and Misinformation as States Go to Polls
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  7. SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
  8. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com