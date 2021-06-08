Apple Music has finally started rolling out support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and Lossless Audio for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K users, the Cupertino tech giant announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote. The new formats were first announced a few weeks ago and have now been made live with iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 updates. Apple has made these new features available free of cost to its Apple Music subscribers. Apple also mentioned that AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats wireless headphones won't support Lossless Audio.

The new Apple Music features were announced a few weeks ago through a press release. Apple announced during its WWDC keynote that Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio support will be made available to users with iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6. On Twitter, a user (@JGobel) posted that he was able to experience the new Apple Music features after restarting their iPhone. The tweet was first spotted by MacRumors.

Looking for #spatialaudio, restart your phone and restart @AppleMusic. That's how I got spatial audio going. OH and Lossless! pic.twitter.com/yvxOn3PqwV — #PlayBall (@JGobel) June 8, 2021

At the time of writing, Gadgets 360 couldn't verify the new Apple Music features on iOS 14.6. Some users can be expected to experience the new Apple Music features by restarting their Apple devices, but it may take some time till all devices get the feature as the rollout appears to be taking place in phases. Once available, a new option will be visible in the Music section of Settings. Users can then select if they want Dolby Atmos to be turned Off, Always On, or Automatic. The Automatic option allows Dolby Atmos content when a device is connected to compatible accessories, such as AirPods and Beats headphones. For other types of headphones, users may have to select the Always On option.

Another option in the Music section of Settings is Lossless Audio. It can be found in the Audio Quality section. Along with turning on Lossless Audio, the menu also allows users to select what quality of music files should the device use over Cellular Streaming, Wi-Fi Streaming, and Downloads.

Once these options are activated, users will be able to view which albums support Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with the new labels in the album details section. To know more about Apple's Lossless Audio streaming, head to their support page.