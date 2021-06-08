Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio

WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio

Apple Music's Lossless Audio will not be supported on AirPods and Beats wireless headphones.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 June 2021 13:06 IST
WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio

Apple Music's Dolby Atmos will work on compatible AirPods and Beats wireless headphones

Highlights
  • Apple Music features were visible to some users after restarting device
  • The new features will be available for free to Apple Music subscribers
  • Apple Music will show which albums support Lossless, Dolby Atmos audio

Apple Music has finally started rolling out support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and Lossless Audio for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K users, the Cupertino tech giant announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote. The new formats were first announced a few weeks ago and have now been made live with iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 updates. Apple has made these new features available free of cost to its Apple Music subscribers. Apple also mentioned that AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats wireless headphones won't support Lossless Audio.

The new Apple Music features were announced a few weeks ago through a press release. Apple announced during its WWDC keynote that Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio support will be made available to users with iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6. On Twitter, a user (@JGobel) posted that he was able to experience the new Apple Music features after restarting their iPhone. The tweet was first spotted by MacRumors.

At the time of writing, Gadgets 360 couldn't verify the new Apple Music features on iOS 14.6. Some users can be expected to experience the new Apple Music features by restarting their Apple devices, but it may take some time till all devices get the feature as the rollout appears to be taking place in phases. Once available, a new option will be visible in the Music section of Settings. Users can then select if they want Dolby Atmos to be turned Off, Always On, or Automatic. The Automatic option allows Dolby Atmos content when a device is connected to compatible accessories, such as AirPods and Beats headphones. For other types of headphones, users may have to select the Always On option.

Another option in the Music section of Settings is Lossless Audio. It can be found in the Audio Quality section. Along with turning on Lossless Audio, the menu also allows users to select what quality of music files should the device use over Cellular Streaming, Wi-Fi Streaming, and Downloads.

Once these options are activated, users will be able to view which albums support Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with the new labels in the album details section. To know more about Apple's Lossless Audio streaming, head to their support page.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Apple Music Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound, Apple AirPods, Beats, iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, tvOS 14.6, WWDC, WWDC 2021
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
 Nvidia Asks Chinese Regulators to Approve $40 Billion Arm Deal: Report

Related Stories

WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  3. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  4. iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  5. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. iOS 15 Announced: All the New Features Announced at WWDC 2021
  7. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Revealed via Official Image by CEO Pete Lau: Report
  8. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
  2. Ruffer Asset Management Firm in London Made Whopping $1.1 Billion From Bitcoin in Just 5 Months
  3.  Nvidia Asks Chinese Regulators to Approve $40 Billion Arm Deal: Report
  4. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Y Combinator Allegedly 'Kicked Off' Entrepreneur After Criticising Founders for Jumping COVID-19 Vaccine Queue
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iCloud+ With New Privacy Features, Unlimited HomeKit Video Cameras Support Introduced by Apple at WWDC 2021
  8. Google Photos for Android Makes Markup Tool More Accessible in Editing Menu
  9. watchOS 8 Announced With Mindfulness App, Ability to Track Sleeping Respiratory Rate, Portrait Watch Face
  10. Big Tech Said to Support Global Corporate Tax, but Wants Digital Services Levies Axed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com