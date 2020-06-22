Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel

WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel

Apple takes a 15 percent to 30 percent cut of the sales developers make through the App Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2020 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel

The WWDC is being held online due to the novel coronavirus

Highlights
  • Apple fees and review processes have come under antritrust scrutiny
  • WWDC is being held online this year for the first time
  • Apple this year could announce a move to part ways with Intel

Apple on Monday will hold its annual conference for software developers, rolling out new features in its operating systems for iPhones and iPads and possibly signaling a departure from Intel's almost 15-year run supplying Mac computer processors.

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) comes as paid services sold through the App Store have become central to the Cupertino, California, company's revenue growth as consumers have slowed the growth of iPhone upgrades. Apple takes a 15 percent to 30 percent cut of the sales developers make through the App Store, which is the only way to distribute software onto Apple's mobile devices.

Those fees, and Apple's strict app review process, have come under antitrust scrutiny in the United States and Europe, where regulators last week unveiled a formal probe into the company.

But developers still gravitate toward Apple's platform because it is lucrative, with a user base that is willing to spend money on paid apps. The annual developer conference, being held online this year for the first time because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Apple this year could announce a move to part ways with Intel, which has supplied processors for Mac computers since 2006. Apple could announce a move to use its own house-designed processors as soon as Monday, two people familiar with matter told Reuters. The company, which already uses its own processor designs in iPhones in iPads, could announce one laptop model and one desktop model that will use the new chips, one of the people told Reuters.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the company's future plans or products.

If Apple announces the move Monday, it will build on a tool it introduced last year called Catalyst, which aims to make it easier for developers to move their apps from Apple's mobile operating systems to Mac computers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Intel, WWDC, WWDC 2020, Coronavirus, iPhone, iPad, Apple App Store, Developers
Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G, KDL-43W6603 Smart TVs With HDR, X-Reality Pro Launched in India

Related Stories

WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  6. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  7. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  8. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go Back on Sale in India With Revised Price
  10. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free
  2. Broadband Services for Indian Households May Get Cheaper as Government Said to Propose a Licence Fee Cut
  3. AirPods 3 Design to Resemble AirPods Pro, Launch in First Half of 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS
  5. WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel
  6. Nokia to Cut a Third of Jobs at French Arm Alcatel-Lucent
  7. Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G, KDL-43W6603 Smart TVs With HDR, X-Reality Pro Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Spyware by Israel's NSO Used Against Journalist: Amnesty
  10. TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com