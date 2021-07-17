Technology News
World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations

Saluting face, biting lip, low battery — all these emojis are set to make their way to your smartphones.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 July 2021 12:19 IST
World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations

Photo Credit: Emojipedia

Here are the new emojis that may come your way soon

Highlights
  • New emojis may arrive later this year or throughout 2022
  • World Emoji Day is being celebrated today
  • iOS 15 brings new Memoji stickers

World Emoji Day is being celebrated today, July 17, and while new emojis await approval to join the next major update, Emoji 14.0, the public beta preview of iOS 15 allows fun Memoji customisations. iOS 15 also offers nine new Memoji stickers. Read on to find out about the next set of emojis that will arrive on your smartphones (Android or iOS) either by the end of this year or early next year. 

In the draft set of emojis are a saluting face, a biting lip, and something all of us will resonate with — a low battery emoji. The heart-hand emoji, that was missing until now, is also there in the next draft called Emoji 14.0. Some of the other notable inclusions are a melting face, a face with open eyes and hand over mouth, and a face with a peeking eye emoji.

The new emojis are scheduled to be approved in September 2021. Once approved, the eligible ones will head to your smartphones in late 2021 or throughout 2022.

While these emojis arrive, iPhone users don't have to wait as Apple, on the occasion of World Emoji Day, has offered its users to dress up their Memoji stickers with new customisations that are available in the public beta preview of iOS 15, the company announced in a press release.

Divided into five categories, these include options to customise your Memoji with over 40 outfits to reflect your style, mood, or the season with up to three different colours. The next category is the multi-coloured headgear and a user can use a Memoji to represent a favourite sports team or university. Apple has also included three new glasses — heart, star, and retro-shaped. You can also select the colour for the frame and lenses.

The remaining two categories are accessibility options and two different eye colours. The first allows you to represent yourself with cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet. With the second, users can select a different colour for their left eye and right eye. 

Besides, iOS15 — that will be available later this year — offers nine new Memoji stickers, including a shaka, a hand wave, a light bulb moment, and more. Meanwhile, users who want to test the upcoming iOS 15 can do so by signing up for the public beta via this link.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
