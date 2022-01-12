Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Wordle Rip Off Appeared on App Store With Subscription Model, Pulled After Criticism

Wordle Rip-Off Appeared on App Store With Subscription Model, Pulled After Criticism

The Wordle copycat was available with a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) annual subscription.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2022 17:27 IST
Wordle Rip-Off Appeared on App Store With Subscription Model, Pulled After Criticism

Photo Credit: Apple App Store

The copied version of Wordle on the App Store gained thousands of downloads in a short while

Highlights
  • Wordle’s growing popularity resulted in the release of its rip-off
  • The game was made available for download earlier this week
  • Apple pulled the clone from the App Store without giving any details

Wordle — the daily secret word game — tasted great popularity recently as several people started tweeting about the game with screenshots, making it even popular. But since Wordle is so far officially playable only on the Web, a developer built its clone and made it live on Apple's App Store. The replica arrived with in-app purchases and garnered thousands of downloads shortly after the release. However, shortly after its debut, the game was pulled from the App Store.

New York City-based developer Zach Shakked created the Wordle rip-off earlier this week. Called Wordle - The App, it offered a similar gameplay where users have to guess five-letter words to solve the puzzle of the day. It also had the same layout and interface. The rip-off, however, did have some changes over the original version and allowed users to guess up to seven-letter words, the developer tweeted.

 

While Wordle in its official form is available for free to all users, the copied model was available with a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) annual subscription. The game garnered over 5,400 downloads in just an hour after launch and reached the 28th rank in word games available on the App Store shortly thereafter, Shakked said.

The developer pointed out that he managed to offer the same game mechanics and interface on the game that are available on Wordle since the creator of the original version — Josh Wardle — doesn't own its trademark ownership.

But nonetheless, shortly after creating the imitation, Shakked faced outrage on Twitter for copying the much-loved game. Apple ultimately pulled the rip-off from the App Store, the developer informed in a thread on Twitter.

Favouring his decision of copying Wordle, Shakked said that he was working on an update with a different interface.

“This was the perfect storm to publicly crucify me for something that is common,” he tweeted. “In a week, my app would've looked totally different and had way more functionality beyond what [the] original dude did.”

He, however, acknowledged the imitation and stated that he would not repeat it in the future.

Having said that, the appearance of the Wordle copy on the App Store suggests that Apple needs a more rigorous process of reviewing apps that just duplicate a game or solution that has gained popularity in a short while.

A report by IT security firm Trend Micro in 2019 revealed that hundreds of fake apps existed on the App Store. Developers including Kosta Eleftheriou also last year highlighted that Apple algorithms for approving apps are often being tricked by copycats.

Apple did not comment on a request around the concerns raised due to the Wordle rip-off. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Wardle to get his views on the copied version. This article will be updated when we hear back.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Wordle rip off, Wordle, word game, App Store, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, More Celebrities to Be Investigated in Alleged Crypto Scam

Related Stories

    Wordle Rip-Off Appeared on App Store With Subscription Model, Pulled After Criticism
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. PUBG New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode Announced
    2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
    3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
    4. Oppo A16K Debuts in India as Company’s Latest Affordable Smartphone
    5. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
    6. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today
    7. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?
    8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
    9. PS5 Shortage: Sony Will Continue Producing PS4 Consoles Throughout 2022
    10. Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 14 Regional Language Support Launched in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on BIS, Bluetooth SIG Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent
    2. Wordle Rip-Off Appeared on App Store With Subscription Model, Pulled After Criticism
    3. Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, More Celebrities to Be Investigated in Alleged Crypto Scam
    4. eToro Launches MetaverseLife Smart Portfolio to Help Users Invest in Metaverse Companies
    5. Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar Says Government Doesn’t Want to Run the Telco
    6. Moto Tab G70 Launch Date Set for January 18; to Feature 2K Display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
    7. Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report
    8. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?
    9. Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
    10. Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com