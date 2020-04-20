Technology News
loading

Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features

Microsoft introduced Notepad in 1985 and is typically preinstalled on Windows platform.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 April 2020 16:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features

Windows Notepad app is listed with a new logo on Microsoft store

Highlights
  • Windows Notepad can be downloaded on Windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher
  • Microsoft claims that the app lets users edit text-based files 'instantly
  • Features such as Text Zooming is also expected on the new app

Microsoft has added its ultra-simple Notepad app to Microsoft Store with new features and a new logo. Interestingly, the app is dubbed as Windows Notepad instead of Notepad. Until now, the text editing app that has been a part of the Windows platform since 1985, was pre-installed on Windows computers. The new app, however, can only be downloaded on systems running Windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher. It is also important to note that the new Windows Notepad app does not update the existing Notepad in the system, but is a new app altogether with new features.

Coming to the features, Microsoft in the official description of the new app highlights that the new Notepad lets "users edit text-based files and source code instantly." It also states that "multiple encodings including UTF-8, UTF-16, and ANSI" can now be saved via the new app. We can also expect the new Windows Notepad to include an improved find/replace option and Text Zooming feature that was previously rolled out on Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713.

To recall, the zooming feature that is currently limited to Windows Insider builds allows users to enlarge or reduce the size of the text by using combinations such as Control + Plus or Control + Minus. Users can also use Ctrl + 0 to restore the zoom level to the default size. Similarly, we can also expect the new Windows Notepad to show the line and column numbers in the status bar that was also added in the updated Notepad in the build 17713.

As mentioned earlier, the new Windows Notepad app will only work on Windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher.

The development was first spotted by Beta News. This isn't the first time Notepad appeared in the Microsoft Store. The app was released in Microsoft Store for Windows Insider build users in August last year, but it was then removed in December.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows Notepad, Windows
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Google's Apple Card Rival Leaked Online, Will Reportedly Integrate With Google Pay
5 Alternatives to Zoom App for Video Conferences From Home
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  2. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  3. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  4. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  6. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  10. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Founders Launch Website to Track Rate of COVID-19 Infections
  2. iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C
  3. Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
  4. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
  6. New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
  7. Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
  8. Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com