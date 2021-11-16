Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector App as Microsoft Forces Users to Open URLs on Edge

Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector App as Microsoft Forces Users to Open URLs on Edge

Windows 11 users who previously relied third-party apps such as EdgeDeflector are now being forced to use the Edge browser only.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2021 14:45 IST
Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector App as Microsoft Forces Users to Open URLs on Edge

Photo Credit: Ctrl blog/ Daniel Aleksandersen

Microsoft will start blocking third-party tools like EdgeDeflector in an upcoming update

Highlights
  • Microsoft is set to roll out an update that blocks EdgeDeflector
  • Microsoft Edge is used to open Start menu and widget links on Windows 11
  • Third-party workarounds for other browsers will not work after the update

Microsoft has decided to block the popular third-party app EdgeDeflector on Windows 11. The app helps users open links on browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. With the new move, Microsoft will now force Windows 11 users to open URLs from Start menu and Widgets panel search results only on Edge browser. EdgeDeflector developer Daniel Aleksandersen criticised the blocking by saying the company appears to be prioritising “advertisement, bundleware, and service subscriptions” over user' productivity, as per a blog post.

EdgeDeflector and other similar third-party tools were developed in order to work around Microsoft's exclusive microsoft-edge protocol, allowing links to be opened on browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. Last week, the company blocked the EdgeDeflector app in a preview build of Windows 11, which was initially believed to be a bug. However, a Microsoft spokesperson has now confirmed to The Verge that an upcoming software update to Windows 11 will stop all apps from using the microsoft-edge protocol links.

The Microsoft spokesperson said that the Windows operating system openly enables applications and services on the platform, including Web browsers. “At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end customer experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the search experience from the taskbar is one such example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. When we become aware of improper redirection, we issue a fix,” the spokesperson stated.

Daniel Aleksandersen developer of the EdgeDeflector tool, however, criticised the move in a blog post. “These aren't the actions of an attentive company that cares about its product anymore. Microsoft isn't a good steward of the Windows operating system. They're prioritising ads, bundleware, and service subscriptions over their users' productivity,” Aleksandersen stated.

This isn't the first restrictive move by Microsoft, which had previously introduced changes to Windows 11 making it more difficult to switch away from Microsoft Edge. Windows 10 users were previously able to switch to Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser with a few clicks. Windows 11, on the other hand, forces users to set the browser as default to open different file formats. Mozilla and Brave recently announced changes that would implement similar workarounds such as EdgeDeflector. However, these will also be blocked by Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 update.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Edge, Microsoft, EdgeDeflector, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla, Windows 11, Microsoft Windows 11
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Getting Arcane-Themed Characters, In-Game Content
Vivo Y50t With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector App as Microsoft Forces Users to Open URLs on Edge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  5. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  6. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. Infinix Note 11i With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting November 2021 Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Reaches 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Store in Less Than a Week Since Launch
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Public Beta Now Available for Xbox, PC Users
  3. Coinbase Co-Founder's New VC Firm Paradigm Raises $2.5 Billion for Crypto Investments
  4. Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC
  5. Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report
  8. Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  10. Barbados to Become the First Nation With a Virtual Embassy in the Metaverse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com