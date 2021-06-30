Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details

Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details

Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) will enable smoother scrolling for Microsoft Office apps in Windows 11.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2021 16:37 IST
Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details

Dynamic refresh rate can be found in Windows Insider builds (Dev channel) on supported devices

Highlights
  • DRR is supported in apps like Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge
  • DRR does not apply to games, Microsoft said
  • DRR will be supported on more apps in the future

Windows 11 is coming with Dynamic Refresh Rate for default apps that will lead to smoother scrolling and better battery life, as seen in the latest Windows Insider builds of the upcoming operating system. The feature automatically switches between higher and lower refresh rates depending on what is on the screen at any moment, lowering the frame rate for when you're mostly on a static page, for example. The Dynamic Refresh Rate feature can be seen in Windows Insider builds (Dev channel) on supported devices.

For instance, if you are using a laptop with a display capable of 120Hz with a Dynamic mode between 60Hz and 120Hz, the display will refresh at 60Hz for everyday productivity tasks, such as email, writing a document, and so forth to conserve battery life. It will then seamlessly switch to 120Hz for tasks such as inking and scrolling. According to Microsoft, to use DRR, you'll need a laptop with a display that supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and a refresh rate of at least 120Hz. Additionally, DRR requires a graphics driver (WDDM 3.0) that supports it (available through Windows Update).

Microsoft says DRR is currently supported in apps like Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Whiteboard, Microsoft Photos, Snip and Sketch, Drawboard PDF, Microsoft Sticky Notes, Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft To-Do, and Inkodo for smoother inking, and DRR also enables smoother scrolling for Microsoft Office apps. The company says more apps will support DRR for smoother inking and scrolling in the future

All Insider members can try out DRR if they have a laptop with a compatible display and drivers. Microsoft says that it is working with its graphics display partners to bring updated graphics drivers that support DRR to the Windows Insiders Program.

Apart from DRR support, Microsoft Office is also getting a visual refresh and 64-bit ARM support alongside Windows 11 update. The next-gen Windows may debut for the general public as early as October 20. The Windows 11 preview includes features such as the centrally-placed Start menu and taskbar as well as new themes and sounds, among other things.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft, Dynamic Refresh Rate
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched

Related Stories

Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Loki Episode 4 Recap: Chaos at the Time Variance Authority
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  10. TCL Launches a New Range of QLED Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs. 64,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
  3. GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report
  5. Gmail, Google Chat Getting Custom Activity Status Option
  6. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. Tamil Nadu’s PDS Data Allegedly Breached, Aadhaar Number of Nearly 50 Lakh People Leaked Online: Cyber-Security Firm TechniSanct
  8. Xiaomi Mi 12 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 895 SoC, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  9. Australian Regulator Seeks Feedback on Managing 'Risky' Cryptocurrency Assets
  10. Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com