WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again

The COVID-19 Updates app is limited to Nigeria at this moment, though you can get it on your device anywhere in the world.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 December 2020 13:30 IST
The WHO COVID-19 Updates app is meant to provide “trusted” information about the deadly virus

Highlights
  • WHO initially released its mobile app in April
  • WHO COVID-19 Updates app is available for both Android and iOS users
  • The app provides latest COVID-19 case stats among other features

World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a mobile app to provide latest COVID-19 guidance and updates. Titled WHO COVID-19 Updates, the app provides “trusted” information about the virus from health experts. It, however, doesn't offer features including contact tracing that is quite common among the apps released by several governments across the globe. WHO initially brought its coronavirus-focussed mobile app in April that it pulled from app stores shortly after release as it wasn't meant for public availability.

As reported by Android Police, the WHO COVID-19 Updates app works quite similar to the original mobile app released by the public health agency earlier this year. It is designed more like a general-purpose app to limit the spread of COVID-19 by providing safety advice and up-to-date information.

The WHO COVID-19 Updates app offers latest local news and information and real-time notifications, based on your location. It shows national and global cases count on the home screen to let people keep a track of the coronavirus outbreak. You can also scroll down to see all the basic hygiene practices. The app also provides you with a link to let you donate to WHO's COVID-19 Response Fund.

In order to provide details about COVID-19 symptoms, the app has a Check-Up tab that lists serious and mild symptoms. You can also head to the Learn tab on the app to get advice on travel and how you can protect yourself from the virus. The app also lists myth busters and answers common questions around COVID-19.

There is a dedicated Stats tab to let you look at the recent COVID-19 cases in your location and globally. It also details the latest number of deaths reported due to the contagious disease.

who covid 19 updates app screenshots gadgets 360 WHO COVID 19 Updates app

WHO COVID-19 Updates app carries distinct tabs to provide general-purpose information under one roof

 

The WHO COVID-19 Updates app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It requires at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0. The app is initially limited to Nigeria, and is expected to roll out to other English-speaking countries soon.

Nevertheless, Android users staying outside Nigeria can download its APK file from APK Mirror and sideload it on their devices. The app provides country-specific data for all major regions, irrespective of its limited availability at the current stage.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

