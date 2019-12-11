Technology News
loading

WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From Next Year

WhatsApp is withdrawing support for devices running older versions of iOS, as well as all Windows Phone devices.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 20:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From Next Year

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older mobile devices globally

Highlights
  • iPhone models running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported
  • Android devices running version 2.3.7 or older also in the list
  • WhatsApp withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older mobile devices globally as the company has withdrawn support for such phones. The users on Windows Phones will be locked out forever after December 31, said Facebook. From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.

These details were posted on WhatsApp on its blog, as well as its FAQ page. The Facebook-owned company said, "Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

WhatsApp is also withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019 - the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and aims to integrate the messaging platform into its other services Messenger and Instagram.

Meanwhile, users around the globe were facing trouble in sending or receiving messages on WhatsApp late Tuesday. Reports showed outages across Europe and in the US, Mexico and South America.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp brought the call waiting feature to its Android app, weeks after introducing the feature for iPhone. Prior to the update, when Android users received a WhatsApp call in midst of another WhatsApp call, the incoming call was automatically disconnected and they would see a missed call notification when the existing conversation ended. But following the update, users can choose to pick up the incoming call while talking with another person.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Windows Phone, iOS 8
TikTok Owner ByteDance Is Testing Music App 'Resso' in India, Indonesia, in Bid for Next Global Hit
PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  5. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  6. ISRO Successfully Launches Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  8. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  9. MSI GL63 9SD-1041IN Review
  10. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  2. PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
  3. TikTok Owner ByteDance Is Testing Music App 'Resso' in India, Indonesia, in Bid for Next Global Hit
  4. Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999
  5. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
  6. DoT Tells Telecom Operators to Pay Pending AGR Dues Fast
  7. ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark
  8. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications
  9. Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
  10. Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.