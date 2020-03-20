Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More

Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More

The bot on WhatsApp can be used to access the latest number of reported cases, travel advice, and news related to the outbreak.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 March 2020 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More

WhatsApp has become a major source of accessing important coronavirus updates

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can add the WHO bot easily
  • The bot provides mythbusters related to COVID-19
  • WhatsApp also has a bot from Indian government as well

WhatsApp has received a bot from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that will let you stay informed about the latest coronavirus updates. The new move by the international agency would help limit the spread of fake news and misinformation and provide all the necessary information about the pandemic directly through the instant messaging app that has over two billion users worldwide. Similar to the bot designed by the WHO, the Indian government has also launched its MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to provide information related to the coronavirus outbreak.

As tweeted by the official WHO Uganda account on Twitter, the WHO bot provides you with the latest updates related to coronavirus and offer myth-busters around COVID-19 that's believed to be caused by the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The bot can also be used to access the latest number of reported cases, travel advice, and news related to the outbreak.

 

To access the WHO bot on your WhatsApp, all you need to do is just add +41-79-893-18-92 to your contacts list and send a message through the instant messaging app. You can also alternatively reach the bot by visiting the dedicated link.

Once you're connected with the bot, you need to send a message to receive the list of available options. You can respond to that list either with the number or the emoji available alongside the options to get your coronavirus-related answers on-the-move.

Alongside providing you with the information related to the disease and its impact, the bot created by the WHO team also gives links related to latest announcements by the agency. It also sends links to informative articles and news stories that you can share with your contacts on WhatsApp.

The latest development by the WHO comes just in a couple of days after WhatsApp launched a dedicated webpage called the Coronavirus Information Hub on its site. It was launched in partnership with the WHO, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to highlight various use cases of the instant messaging app at the time of the coronavirus outbreak. The webpage also lists general tips and resources to provide information on the COVID-19 and let visitors read the latest guidelines set by sources such as the WHO and national health ministries around the world.

WhatsApp also announced a $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.51 crores) grant Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to support fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance that spans over 100 local organisations in around 45 countries worldwide. Furthermore, WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart recently revealed that the Facebook-owned company doubled its server capacity to let people connect with their loved ones over voice and video calls while maintaining physical and social distancing.

In India, the Central government launched the MyGov Corona Helpdesk to create awareness around the outbreak and provide information from health experts.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted over 253,000 people globally, while its total cases in India reached 195. The pandemic has also taken the lives of over 10,400 people worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WHO bot, WhatsApp WHO, World Health Organisation, WhatsApp bot, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
India's First-Ever AI Summit, RAISE 2020, Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Coronavirus Conspiracies Go Viral on WhatsApp as Crisis Deepens

Related Stories

Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  4. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  5. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  6. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. MIUI 12 Roadmap Leaked, Rollout Tipped to Begin in September
  9. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display to Still Be Launched in Q4 2020: Report
  2. Pwn2Own Hacking Contest Ends, Hackers Exploit Vulnerabilities in Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Adobe, Safari, More
  3. Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours
  4. 5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions
  5. Coronavirus Conspiracies Go Viral on WhatsApp as Crisis Deepens
  6. Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More
  7. India's First-Ever AI Summit, RAISE 2020, Postponed Due to Coronavirus
  8. GOG Spring Sale Brings Discounts on Over 2,500 Games and 27 Free Games
  9. Xiaomi Said to Stop Working on Its Own Chips
  10. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S Rumoured to Debut With Low Latency Rate, Wireless Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.