Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Web Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option in the Works: Report

  hindi
12 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Web Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option in the Works: Report

WhatsApp Web will reportedly get the feature when the 0.2.7315 update is rolled out

Highlights

  • New WhatsApp Web features have been spotted in the updated app
  • It looks set to add the picture-in-picture mode for videos
  • Web client will also let you send replies to group members privately

WhatsApp seems to be planning to add Picture-in-Picture mode to the Web client, a few months after the feature was rolled out to mobile devices across the world. The WhatsApp Web feature will be rolled out with a future update, which is said to be adding an option for users to reply to messages privately in group messages. For now, the feature is not available to download, but may be rolled out soon. Earlier this month, WhatsApp was found to include a 'Restricted Groups' settings to help administrators restrict group members from sending text messages, photographs, video, GIFs, documents, or voice messages.

WhatsApp Web Picture-in-Picture mode

According to a brief report by WABetaInfo, which is a popular source for unannounced WhatsApp features, the company has submitted the version 0.2.7315 of its Web client that includes the two new features. The first in the series is the Picture-in-Picture mode that lets users watch videos in a separate pop-up screen that includes controls such as a play/ pause button, volume controller, and timeline slider. A new icon apparently enables the Picture-in-Picture video content in a new screen to let you continue your chat or any other work on the existing screen. The new video-centric feature appears to work similar to the Picture-in-Picture mode available on the mobile versions of WhatsApp that was debuted in September.

whatsapp picture in picture wabetainfo WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web with Picture-in-Picture mode
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp Reply Privately option
Alongside the new mode, the reported WhatsApp Web update includes a 'Reply Privately' option that allows you to communicate with one of your group members privately. As per the screenshot provided by the folks at WABetaInfo, the new option will be available alongside the existing 'Reply' and 'Forward message' options and will quote the group message alongside your private message. It is expected that the new ability to privately send messages to group members would also soon debut on WhatsApp for Android/ iOS.

The said features are not currently available on WhatsApp Web but are likely to go live on the Web-based interface in the near future.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Social Media, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture, WhatsApp Web
Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited' Calls on Roaming, 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 176
Apple's AI Chief Reveals Progress Company Has Made in Self-Driving Technology
WhatsApp Web Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option in the Works: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale Offers on Mobile Phone Revealed
  2. Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in India Permanently Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  3. Samsung Happy Hours Sale: Offers on Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro
  4. WhatsApp Web Said to Be Getting Two Features With New Update
  5. How Wifi Dabba Is Offering Internet Access for a Day at Rs. 2
  6. The List of World's Highest Paid YouTube Stars Includes a 6-Year-Old
  7. PUBG on Xbox One Is the Best Way to Play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  8. Redmi 5 Launched, Redmi 5A & Honor 7X in India, and More News This Week
  9. Google Pixel 2 XL Available at Rs. 64,999 as Part of New 'Best Buy' Offer
  10. Intex Elyt E6 With 4000mAh Battery, 3GB of RAM Launched at Rs. 6,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.