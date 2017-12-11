Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Web Reportedly Getting Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option

 
11 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Web Reportedly Getting Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option

Highlights

  • New WhatsApp Web features have been spotted in the updated app
  • It looks set to add the picture-in-picture mode for videos
  • Web client will also let you send replies to group members privately

Months after adding it to mobile devices, WhatsApp is now said to be bringing its Picture-in-Picture mode to desktops through a new update to the WhatsApp Web client. The new update is also reported to add the option to let users privately reply to a message they received in a group. Earlier this month, WhatsApp was found to include a 'Restricted Groups' settings to help administrators restrict group members from sending text messages, photographs, video, GIFs, documents, or voice messages.

According to a brief report by WABetaInfo, which is a popular source for unannounced WhatsApp features, the WhatsApp team has submitted the version 0.2.7315 of its Web client that includes the two new features. The first in the series is the Picture-in-Picture mode that lets users watch videos in a separate pop-up screen that includes controls such as a play/ pause button, volume controller, and timeline slider. A new icon apparently enables the Picture-in-Picture video content in a new screen to let you continue your chat or any other work on the existing screen. The new video-centric feature appears to work similar to the Picture-in-Picture mode available on the mobile versions of WhatsApp that was debuted in September.

whatsapp picture in picture wabetainfo WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web with Picture-in-Picture mode
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Alongside the new mode, the reported WhatsApp Web update includes a 'Reply privately' option that allows you to communicate with one of your group members privately. As per the screenshot provided by the folks at WABetaInfo, the new option will be available alongside the existing 'Reply' and 'Forward message' options and will quote the group message alongside your private message. It is expected that the new ability to privately send messages to group members would also soon debut on WhatsApp for Android/ iOS.

The said features are not currently available on WhatsApp Web but are likely to go live on the Web-based interface in the near future.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Social Media, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture, WhatsApp Web
Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited' Calls on Roaming, 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 176
WhatsApp Web Reportedly Getting Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Cheap International Destinations
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Gets a Permanent Price Cut in India
  2. Redmi 5 Launched, Redmi 5A & Honor 7X in India, and More News This Week
  3. Want to Know When Your Aadhaar Was Used for Authentication? Here's How
  4. WhatsApp Web Set to Add Picture-in-Picture Mode, 'Reply Privately' Option
  5. Honor 7X Review
  6. Jio May Raise Prices in 2018, Levelling Playing Field: OpenSignal
  7. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Mi A1: Which Smartphone Is Right for You?
  8. Yes, Microsoft's New Campus in US Will Have a 'Proper' Cricket Ground
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  10. WhatsApp Business Account Features Officially Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.