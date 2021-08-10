Technology News
  WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report

WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report

WhatsApp mobile app has had the ability to edit images before sending from the start.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2021 12:44 IST
WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Web users may soon see the new editing tools

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has not shared any official word on editing tools
  • WhatsApp beta on Android has reportedly got new emojis
  • Users can add stickers to images before sending them

WhatsApp Web and desktop apps are reportedly getting photo editing tools, a feature that has been present only in the mobile app till now. These tools will allow users to edit photos, with an additional option to add stickers, before sending them. This feature may not be visible to all users right away. Additionally, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.16.10 reportedly brings new emojis to the instant messaging app that were announced in April and recently made their way to iOS.

WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo has noted new editing tools on WhatsApp Web and desktop app. These editing options referred to as ‘Drawing Tools' allow editing images before sending them from WhatsApp Web or desktop app. The mobile app has had image editing tools since the beginning. With the new Drawing Tools, users can add emojis or text to the image, and crop or rotate it, before sharing them. The WhatsApp Web and desktop apps are expected to get an additional option to add stickers to images while editing, which is not available on the mobile app yet.

The tools can be seen on top after you select the image you'd like to share. The option to add text is still present at the bottom along with the ‘view once' option.

According to the publication, the feature will soon be visible to all users and they are recommended to update to the latest version of WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and desktop.

In a separate report, WABetaInfo also shared that WhatsApp beta app has been updated to version 2.21.16.10 in the Google Play Beta Program and it brings a bunch of new emojis. These emojis were unveiled by Unicode Consortium back in July last year and made their way to iOS 14.5 in April. Now, they will reportedly be available to WhatsApp beta users as well. They include multiple-skin tone couple emojis with heart, couples kissing, face in clouds, face with spiral eyes, and many more. There were a total of 217 new emojis.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web, Emoji, Facebook, Drawing Tools
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report
