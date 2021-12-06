Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Waveforms for Voice Messages to Select Beta Testers on Android, iOS

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Waveforms for Voice Messages to Select Beta Testers on Android, iOS

Select users who have WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.25.11 or WhatsApp for iOS beta version beta version 2.21.240.18 are getting the latest update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 December 2021 12:09 IST
WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Waveforms for Voice Messages to Select Beta Testers on Android, iOS

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is replacing its original seek bar with voice waveforms

Highlights
  • WhatsApp was initially spotted working on waveforms earlier this year
  • Voice message senders need to have the update in place
  • WhatsApp may let users turn off all message reaction notifications

WhatsApp has started rolling out waveforms for voice messages you send or receive on the platform. The latest change is initially in place for select beta testers on both Android and iOS. WhatsApp replaces the original interface for audio messages by showing voice waveforms on chat bubbles. In addition to waveforms for beta testers, WhatsApp has been spotted testing an option that would allow users to turn off all notifications you get for message reactions. Message reactions are yet to be released for beta testing.

As initially reported by WABetaInfo, select people who have WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.25.11 have started seeing waveforms for voice messages. Some users on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.240.18 have also started seeing the update on their iPhone.

whatsapp voice waveforms android update wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta testers on Android are getting voice waveforms
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Originally, WhatsApp was spotted working on voice waveforms in June. The feature was found to be a replacement for the existing seek bar and work similar to how users have waveforms for Instagram.

WABetaInfo notes that the waveforms feature would not be visible for the voice notes you receive from a user who does not have the latest beta release. The interface will also appear if the waveforms feature is disabled for your WhatsApp account at this moment — no matter whether you have the latest beta version on your device.

Alongside testing voice waveforms for select beta testers, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has started working on a new setting that will allow users on its Web and desktop versions to turn off message reactions notifications. A toggle to disable these notification alerts has been spotted on the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.21.2147.11. The update is, however, yet to be given to beta testers and appears to be currently limited for internal testing.

whatsapp message reaction notification settings image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a notification option for message reactions
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

By giving the option to turn off message reactions notifications, WhatsApp may allow users to mute all notification alerts that are related to reactions made to messages on the platform.

WhatsApp was spotted testing the message reactions notification setting for iOS in October. A similar test appeared on Android last month. Message reactions on the platform were also spotted in August.

Nevertheless, there is no official word on when exactly we could see WhatsApp rolling out message reactions along with the related notification settings.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Android, WhatsApp message reactions, WhatsApp, message reactions
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Space Tourism: Russia to Send Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to ISS

Related Stories

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Waveforms for Voice Messages to Select Beta Testers on Android, iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  4. iPhone SE (2020) Starts at Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  5. Moto G51 5G Set to Launch in India on December 10
  6. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  9. Redmi K50 Lineup Tipped to Debut in February 2022
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
  2. Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options
  3. Honor X30 Launch Date Set for December 16, May Debut With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  4. Audible Launches Over 100 Audiobook Titles, Free for Indian Users With Alexa
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  6. Jio Revises Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Prepaid Plans, Now Start at Rs. 601
  7. Stanford University Launches First Class Taught Entirely in Virtual Reality
  8. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  9. The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6
  10. El Salvador Continues to Buy the Dip, Doubling Down on Bitcoin Investments as the Crypto Slumps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com