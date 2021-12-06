WhatsApp has started rolling out waveforms for voice messages you send or receive on the platform. The latest change is initially in place for select beta testers on both Android and iOS. WhatsApp replaces the original interface for audio messages by showing voice waveforms on chat bubbles. In addition to waveforms for beta testers, WhatsApp has been spotted testing an option that would allow users to turn off all notifications you get for message reactions. Message reactions are yet to be released for beta testing.

As initially reported by WABetaInfo, select people who have WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.25.11 have started seeing waveforms for voice messages. Some users on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.240.18 have also started seeing the update on their iPhone.

WhatsApp beta testers on Android are getting voice waveforms

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Originally, WhatsApp was spotted working on voice waveforms in June. The feature was found to be a replacement for the existing seek bar and work similar to how users have waveforms for Instagram.

WABetaInfo notes that the waveforms feature would not be visible for the voice notes you receive from a user who does not have the latest beta release. The interface will also appear if the waveforms feature is disabled for your WhatsApp account at this moment — no matter whether you have the latest beta version on your device.

Alongside testing voice waveforms for select beta testers, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has started working on a new setting that will allow users on its Web and desktop versions to turn off message reactions notifications. A toggle to disable these notification alerts has been spotted on the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.21.2147.11. The update is, however, yet to be given to beta testers and appears to be currently limited for internal testing.

WhatsApp is testing a notification option for message reactions

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

By giving the option to turn off message reactions notifications, WhatsApp may allow users to mute all notification alerts that are related to reactions made to messages on the platform.

WhatsApp was spotted testing the message reactions notification setting for iOS in October. A similar test appeared on Android last month. Message reactions on the platform were also spotted in August.

Nevertheless, there is no official word on when exactly we could see WhatsApp rolling out message reactions along with the related notification settings.