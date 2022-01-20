Technology News
  • WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages

WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages

The ability to pause voice recordings was introduced on WhatsApp beta for iOS in October 2021.

By David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2022 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp users will be able to pause while reviewing a voice recording before resuming or deleting

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can now pause while reviewing their recordings
  • Voice messages-pausing feature rolled out to some beta users
  • WhatsApp is yet to introduce this feature on Android smartphones

WhatsApp is working on a feature which allows users to pause and resume voice recordings on the desktop version of the app. The instant messaging service recently rolled out the ability to review voice notes before sending them. The latest beta version of WhatsApp Desktop is now testing the ability to pause and resume voice recordings while they are being played in a chat. The feature is currently available on WhatsApp for iOS, but is yet to make its way to the Android version of the app.

A new pause button was spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, on the latest beta version of WhatsApp Desktop. The pause-and-resume function allows users who have recorded a voice note to pause and resume playback while they review their recording. Users will then be able to discard the recording or continue recording. The pause button has replaced the older stop button which would mean a user would have to listen to the entire voice recording from the beginning.

whatsapp pause recording wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2201.2 lets users pause voice recordings.
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested on WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2201.2, based on user reports of the feature rolling out on the latest beta version. The pause button appears to be functional, but the feature tracker notes that it may take a while to be enabled for beta testers' accounts.

WhatsApp for iOS already enabled the same ability to pause voice notes after recording them in beta version 2.21.230.16 in October 2021, while the Meta-owned messaging service is yet to introduce the feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android smartphones.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced an in-app support feature that was briefly tested last year. The feature, which is in beta testing, will provide users with support via a chat with the verified WhatsApp account. The feature was spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android and is expected to roll out to users at a future date. WhatsApp is also testing new animations for heart emoji, to match the red heart animated emoji on the latest WhatsApp beta version 22.2.72 for iOS users, according to the feature tracker.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp, Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Voice Recording, WhatsApp Voice Note, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Desktop Beta, WhatsApp For Android, WhatsApp For IOS
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment
Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students

