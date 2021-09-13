Technology News
  WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp may include a Transcript section from where users could access transcriptions of voice messages.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 September 2021 12:22 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may soon let you easily transcribe your voice messages

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly testing a voice message transcription feature
  • It would use Apple’s speech engine for transcription
  • WhatsApp has been improving voice message experience for some time

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to transcribe voice messages. The new feature is said to be currently in testing on the iOS version of the instant messaging app, though it may reach both Android and iPhone users over time. At present, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages. There are instead third-party apps on both iOS and Android that say they can transcribe the messages you receive.

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo posted screenshots that show the development of voice message transcription, on at least the iOS version of the app. The source has provided a couple of screenshots to suggest how the transcription feature would work.

One of the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp would send speech data it gets in the form of voice messages directly to Apple's speech engine for transcription. This indicates that WhatsApp parent Facebook would not be involved in the transcription process.

WhatsApp may use Apple's speech engine for processing transcription

WhatsApp may use Apple's speech engine for processing transcription
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users will be asked to grant permission to share speech data with Apple if they want to transcribe a particular voice message on WhatsApp, the screenshot suggests.

Once the permission is granted, users would get the transcription of their voice messages ready in a new section called Transcript. The other screenshot shared by WABetaInfo suggests that users would also get timestamps to let them jump to a specific section of the message.

whatsapp transcript feature wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have a Transcript section in the works to detail transcription
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that the transcription will be saved locally in the WhatsApp database when a voice message is transcribed for the first time. This will help provide quick access to the transcribed text.

The screenshots shared online are from WhatsApp for iPhone. This hints that the feature is currently in testing for iOS devices at this moment. Nevertheless, WhatsApp has a record of providing a similar experience across Android and iOS devices. We can, thus, expect the transcription feature to come to Android as well.

Some third-party apps on Android and iOS already provide users the way to transcribe their WhatsApp voice messages. However, these apps store speech data on their servers that could raise privacy concerns.

There is no exact timeline on when exactly the transcription feature will be available to users. WhatsApp may, though, provide its access to beta testers in the coming future.

For the last few months, WhatsApp has been improving the voice message experience on its platform. It started testing features including a playback speed toggle and waveforms interface. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also silently introduced new animation for voice messages on iOS.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp voice messages, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More




Comment
