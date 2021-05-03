Technology News
WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Being Tested for Android, iOS: Report

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature to increase playback speed while listening to voice messages.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2021 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ WABetainfo

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows the WhatsApp ‘review’ voice message tool

Highlights
  • WhatsApp could get a new review button for voice messages
  • This is apart from a voice playback speed feature under development
  • WhatsApp also working on a chat migration feature

WhatsApp is testing a new tool for Android and iOS devices that will let users quickly review their voice messages before sending them to a contact, according to a new report. This is among a bunch of features that are said to be currently under testing and could launch soon. WhatsApp was recently spotted testing a voice messages playback feature on the public beta channel that would allow users to increase the playback speed of voice messages they receive by using one of three options — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

As per a post from WABetaInfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, WhatsApp could add a ‘Review' button to the chat window, which will allow users to listen to the voice message they record before sending them. The feature is reportedly under development and may be released in a future update on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is already working on a feature to increase playback speed of voice messages, which was briefly enabled in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4. The playback speed symbol appeared right next to voice messages that enabled users to increase the playback speed — but not decrease — of voice messages if they preferred.

Another feature said to be under development is the option of chat migration between iOS and Android. This feature was reportedly being tested for iOS, and was later spotted on WhatsApp for Android. WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and Web/ desktop apps. This option could come as an add on to a feature that allows users to set a week's timer for messages to disappear.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
