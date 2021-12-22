WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new interface for voice calls. The interface is said to be a part of both Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app. WhatsApp may be able to deliver an improved experience for both individual and group voice calls through the new interface. However, the changes are not yet available for access — even to beta testers. This means that users may need to wait for some time to get the updated voice call interface.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been developing the new interface for voice calls to provide users with a more compact and modern experience. The source has also shared a couple of screenshots to give a comparison of how the redesigned interface is different from the existing one.

WhatsApp is seen with the new interface (right) that is different from the older one (left)

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp for iOS, though WABetaInfo says that the same redesign would be a part of the WhatsApp for Android as well.

Details about when the redesigned interface will be available to users are yet to be revealed. As mentioned, the changes have not been made available to beta testers yet.

WhatsApp's redesigned voice-calling interface has been spotted just months after it introduced joinable group calls. The messaging app recently integrated its joinable calls feature in group chats to let users join an ongoing voice or video calls directly from their groups.

WhatsApp was also recently spotted developing indicators for end-to-end encryption for calls and status updates. Moreover, beta testers on WhatsApp Business recently received a shortcut for quick replies.

Alongside the features in testing, WhatsApp last week updated the voice message experience by rolling out a feature to let users preview their voice messages before sending them.