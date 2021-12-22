Technology News
WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Interface for Voice Calls on Android, iOS

WhatsApp’s new voice-calling interface appears to be more compact and modern.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2021 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp has not yet provided the new interface to its beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may ease voice calling with the new interface
  • The redesigning has so far been a part of internal testing
  • WhatsApp for iOS has appeared with the new interface before its launch

WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new interface for voice calls. The interface is said to be a part of both Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app. WhatsApp may be able to deliver an improved experience for both individual and group voice calls through the new interface. However, the changes are not yet available for access — even to beta testers. This means that users may need to wait for some time to get the updated voice call interface.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been developing the new interface for voice calls to provide users with a more compact and modern experience. The source has also shared a couple of screenshots to give a comparison of how the redesigned interface is different from the existing one.

whatsapp voice call interface update beta wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen with the new interface (right) that is different from the older one (left)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp for iOS, though WABetaInfo says that the same redesign would be a part of the WhatsApp for Android as well.

Details about when the redesigned interface will be available to users are yet to be revealed. As mentioned, the changes have not been made available to beta testers yet.

WhatsApp's redesigned voice-calling interface has been spotted just months after it introduced joinable group calls. The messaging app recently integrated its joinable calls feature in group chats to let users join an ongoing voice or video calls directly from their groups.

WhatsApp was also recently spotted developing indicators for end-to-end encryption for calls and status updates. Moreover, beta testers on WhatsApp Business recently received a shortcut for quick replies.

Alongside the features in testing, WhatsApp last week updated the voice message experience by rolling out a feature to let users preview their voice messages before sending them.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
