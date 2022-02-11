WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls. The latest rollout is specifically live for select beta testers on Android. It also carries waveforms for group voice calls. In addition to the new beta release carrying the updated voice call interface, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews. It seems to dynamically adjust the colour pallets on the basis of the theme chosen by the user.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users. A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The interface was first spotted in December and is said to be in the works for both Android and iOS users. It brings a more compact and modern experience.

WABetaInfo has also spotted that the interface brings waveforms when making group voice calls. These voice waveforms appear for all participants to inform users about the active speakers during the call.

Although the new experience is currently limited to some Android beta testers, WABetaInfo suggested that it would also be available to beta testers on iOS in the coming days.

Meanwhile, you need to be enrolled in Google Play Beta programme to download the latest WhatsApp beta release for your Android device. You can alternatively download the beta app in APK from APKMirror.

Alongside the latest change for beta users, WABetaInfo has separately reported that WhatsApp is working on the screen that would respond users about the status of their ban review requests. The screen appears to be meant to support the dark theme.

WhatsApp appears to have a new screen where it would respond users about their account ban reviews

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp was previously spotted working on the possibility of allowing review requests for account bans last year. A similar screen was shown by WABetaInfo at the time. However, the earlier screen had icons in a light theme.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp would introduce new reasons for banning accounts for violating its Commerce Policy. Users are, however, said to have the ability to request for a review of their account ban.

Exact details on when the updated procedure to request ban reviews will come into force are yet to be revealed. However, WABetaInfo has spotted the references about the new screen in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.3.