WhatsApp Rolling Out New Voice Calling Interface for Select Beta Testers on Android

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to select beta testers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 February 2022 14:36 IST
WhatsApp Rolling Out New Voice Calling Interface for Select Beta Testers on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is testing an updated interface for voice calls

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta testers are seeing the interface that was spotted last year
  • The instant messaging app is testing waveforms for group voice calls
  • WhatsApp is spotted working on an improved account ban mechanism

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls. The latest rollout is specifically live for select beta testers on Android. It also carries waveforms for group voice calls. In addition to the new beta release carrying the updated voice call interface, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews. It seems to dynamically adjust the colour pallets on the basis of the theme chosen by the user.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users. A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.

whatsapp android beta new voice calling interface screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android is rolling out the new voice calling interface to select beta testers
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The interface was first spotted in December and is said to be in the works for both Android and iOS users. It brings a more compact and modern experience.

WABetaInfo has also spotted that the interface brings waveforms when making group voice calls. These voice waveforms appear for all participants to inform users about the active speakers during the call.

Although the new experience is currently limited to some Android beta testers, WABetaInfo suggested that it would also be available to beta testers on iOS in the coming days.

Meanwhile, you need to be enrolled in Google Play Beta programme to download the latest WhatsApp beta release for your Android device. You can alternatively download the beta app in APK from APKMirror.

Alongside the latest change for beta users, WABetaInfo has separately reported that WhatsApp is working on the screen that would respond users about the status of their ban review requests. The screen appears to be meant to support the dark theme.

whatsapp banned account review screen update wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have a new screen where it would respond users about their account ban reviews
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp was previously spotted working on the possibility of allowing review requests for account bans last year. A similar screen was shown by WABetaInfo at the time. However, the earlier screen had icons in a light theme.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp would introduce new reasons for banning accounts for violating its Commerce Policy. Users are, however, said to have the ability to request for a review of their account ban.

Exact details on when the updated procedure to request ban reviews will come into force are yet to be revealed. However, WABetaInfo has spotted the references about the new screen in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.3.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp voice calls, WhatsApp voice calling, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Government Has Sovereign Right to Tax Cryptocurrency; Decision on Ban to Come Later: Finance Minister

