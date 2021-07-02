Technology News
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts

The new feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.14.6.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2021 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon let you decide whether you want to share videos in compressed form or in best quality

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has spotted testing a new ‘Video upload quality’ feature
  • It is currently in testing for Android users
  • WhatsApp currently doesn’t allow users to select the video quality

WhatsApp is testing allowing users to decide to share videos in high-quality, according to a report. The new feature is said to be a part of a WhatsApp for Android beta release. WhatsApp users at present don't have the option to decide on what exactly the quality of videos they wanted before sharing them with their contacts. The instant messaging app currently has a maximum file size of 16MB for all media forwarded through its platform.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.14.6 has been released with the feature called ‘Video upload quality' that will allow users to choose which quality they want to pick for video sharing. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo suggests that users would get ‘Auto (recommended)', ‘Best quality', and ‘Data saver' as the three preset options to choose from.

The ‘Auto (recommended)' option would detect the best compression algorithm for specific videos, while the ‘Best quality' would be to force WhatsApp to send videos in their highest available resolution. However, the ‘Data saver' option would be specifically for people who don't have a high bandwidth network and are fine to share videos in their compressed form.

whatsapp video upload quality image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have a 'Video upload quality' feature in the works
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users switching to the ‘Best quality' option may need to wait for a longer time for the videos to reach their contacts on WhatsApp, depending on the network speed they have and the hardware they are using. However, it would enhance the resolution to provide a better viewing experience.

WhatsApp may provide the reported feature under its Storage and data settings. It is also important to note that the feature is currently under development and is likely to be available through a future update.

At this moment WhatsApp doesn't allow users to send videos that are over 16MB in size, which is equal from about 90 seconds to three minutes, as the company has mentioned on its FAQ pages. It is unclear whether that size limit will continue to be in place when the new high-resolution feature debuts.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was spotted testing a ‘View Once' feature for images and videos that disappear after they are seen. That feature appeared on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.14.3.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile

Related Stories

