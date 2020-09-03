Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped

WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped

The new Vacation Mode feature on WhatsApp allows users to keep their chats in archive when a new message arrives.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped

WhatsApp is working to implement Vacation Mode for Android users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp latest beta version has been bumped to 2.20.199.8
  • There’s a new ‘Notify New Messages’ toggle that can be disabled
  • Media Guidelines feature to help users align text is also tipped

WhatsApp has reportedly restarted work on Vacation Mode – a feature that looks to offer options to users to mute archived chat even in the event of receiving new messages. Currently, WhatsApp offers users the ability to archive chats, but when a new message arrives, a notification does pop up for users. Vacation Mode looks to disable this ability and work on this feature was reported a year ago, but WhatsApp seem to have abandoned it later. However, the latest Android beta update suggests that WhatsApp has restarted work on this new Vacation Mode.

WhatsApp v2.20.199.8 beta for Android has been released, and features tracker WABetaInfo has dug into the code to discover new features. The Vacation Mode was spotted once again under development after it was abandoned earlier. This also means that users on the latest beta will not be able to see the feature yet. As mentioned, this feature allows users to keep their chats in archive when a new message arrives.

whatsapp wabetainfo vacation mode whatsapp

WhatsApp is working on introducing new parameters
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

This new reincarnated version spotted in the latest beta comes with a dedicated section for archived chats that allows choosing of different parameters. Once this new feature is live, archived chats will be moved to the top of your chats list and tapping on it will bring up the dedicated ‘Archived Chats' section that has a new button called ‘Notifications'. Within notifications, there are two new options that have been added – Notify New Messages and Auto-hide inactive chats. These options allow users to choose the behaviour of archived chats, when new messages arrive. For instance, if you decide to disable ‘Notify New Messages', then the archived chats continue to stay in archive even when new messages arrive. The second ‘Auto-hide inactive chats' option is reportedly an extension of Vacation Mode, and if enabled, a chat older than six months is automatically archived.

The latest WhatsApp v2.20.199.8 beta for Android also suggests that WhatsApp is working on implementing media guidelines when you add interactive annotations on images, videos and GIFs. This will help users perfectly align text, emojis and stickers when sending an image in a chat, group or status update. Again, these guidelines aren't available yet because this feature is under development.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Archived Chats, Vacation Mode, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp v2.20.199.8 beta for Android
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 5G Connectivity, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched

Related Stories

WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  4. Legal Experts Raise Questions About PUBG Ban
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs Launched
  10. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  2. WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 5G Connectivity, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, 64-Megapixel Main Camera and 5,160mAh Battery Confirmed
  5. Microsoft Unveils 'Deepfake' Detector Ahead of US Vote
  6. TikTok Buyers Said to Pursue Four Options in Effort to Revive Talks
  7. Vodafone Idea May Get $4 Billion Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  8. The Mandalorian Season 2 Premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com