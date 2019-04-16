WhatsApp is all set to bring a number of new features to its Android application, which have been previewed in just released 2.19.106 beta version. The new WhatApp beta version is now rolling out the participants of the app's beta programme via Google Play Store. It brings a new user interface (UI) for the WhatsApp Doodle feature as well as ability to block screenshots in conversations. While the WhatsApp Doodle UI is now accessible to beta version users, the screenshot blocking support will reportedly go live alongside the biometric authentication.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp beta updates, the chat app has released 2.19.106 beta version for Android app users. The update includes improvements to the WhatsApp doodle UI. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp Doodle feature is a part of the image edit screen in the chat app where the app users can go to add stuff like stickers, emojis, text, and hand-drawn content. The new UI includes two separate tabs for stickers and emojis. Further, the stickers are now grouped by favourites and category. WhatsApp has also included search support to make it easier for the consumers for find stickers or emojis. We were able to spot this change in Android beta v2.19.106.

The WhatsApp Android beta v2.19.106 update also includes the basic framework for blocking screenshots in conversations when biometric authentication is enabled. Essentially, when biometric authentication is enabled in the app, it won't allow you to take screenshot in conversations. The feature seems to be an attempt to make the app even secure. The feature is unavailable right now as biometric authentication is yet to go live.

There are no other changes in the latest beta version. Both of the newly introduced features are expected to make their way to the stable version of the app in the coming weeks.

