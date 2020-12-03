Technology News
WhatsApp Users Must Accept Updated Terms of Service in 2021, or ‘Delete Account’: Report

The new WhatsApp terms of service will reportedly come into effect on February 8 next year.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 3 December 2020 18:29 IST
WhatsApp Users Must Accept Updated Terms of Service in 2021, or 'Delete Account': Report

WhatsApp may force users to lose access upon not accepting new terms

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may update its Terms of Service in the coming year
  • Users lose access if they don’t accept
  • WhatsApp’s new terms will show how user data is processed

WhatsApp users may lose access if they don't accept new terms of service. The popular messaging service will reportedly update its terms of service in the coming year, that will take effect starting February 8. If users do not agree to the new privacy rules, however, they could lose access to the messaging app. WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates, where it's clearly stated that users can either accept the new terms, or ‘delete' their accounts. The Facebook-owned app confirmed separately that all users must agree or lose access otherwise.

In its report, WABetaInfo shared screenshots that showed that the Terms and Privacy Policy will be updated. It showed that key updates will include more information about WhatsApp's service and how user data is processed. It will also include information on how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.

whatsapp 2021 terms of service wabetainfo WhatsApp 2021 Terms of Service WABetaInfo

Screenshot of the terms of service update
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The update announcement is followed by a disclaimer that says that the new terms will come into effect on February 8, 2021. Now comes the catch, as the disclaimer went on to read, “After this date, you'll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.” WABetaInfo also mentioned that the aforementioned date may be subject to change and that the updated terms of service are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

A WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8 next year if they wish to have continued access to the app. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for a confirmation. This report will be updated when we hear back.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the messaging app is receiving new updates that will bring a range of improvements to wallpapers. It will allow users to set custom wallpapers for different chats and also bring an updated stock wallpaper gallery.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

