Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar

WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar

Usage of WhatsApp grew from 27 percent initially in the early phase to 41 percent in the mid-phase of the pandemic.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 March 2020 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar

WhatsApp is found to have received the “greatest gains” in usage among other social media apps

Highlights
  • WhatsApp usage has grown by 51 percent in late phase of COVID-19
  • Facebook usage overall has increased 37 percent
  • WhatsApp and other social media apps aren’t a trusted source for masses

WhatsApp has seen a 40 percent increase in usage due to the COVID-19 spread, according to a report based on a market survey, compared to the previous period. The instant messaging app is found to have received the “greatest gains” in usage among other social media apps, with a 27 percent increase noticed in the early phase of the pandemic. Usage of overall social media engagement also increased by 61 percent over normal usage rates during the coronavirus outbreak. However, Web browsing increased by a whopping 70 percent, followed by traditional TV viewing growing by 63 percent.

Consulting firm Kantar conducted the survey on more than 25,000 consumers across 30 markets between March 14 and 24 that shows the success of WhatsApp during the coronavirus outbreak. Usage of the app grew from 27 percent initially in the early phase to 41 percent in the mid-phase of the pandemic. For countries that were in the later phase of the outbreak, WhatsApp usage has grown by 51 percent.

Time spent on WhatsApp is also found to have increased remarkably in some markets. The report highlights Spain in that case where a 76 percent increase of time spent on the app was noticed during the pandemic.

In addition to WhatsApp, overall Facebook usage has increased 37 percent. The growth in usage across all messaging apps has been the largest in the 18-34 age group, the survey revealed. It has also been noticed that WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have all seen an over 50 percent increase in usage from under-35-year-olds. Moreover, China, from where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated, experienced a 58 percent increase in usage of local social media apps including WeChat and Weibo.

The survey also highlighted that despite being popular, social media apps are still not a trusted source for getting latest news and updates for many users. Instead, traditional news channels and newspapers were still identified as a “trustworthy” source for 52 percent of people, while only 11 percent of the survey size found social media platforms as a source of trustworthy information.

“Government agency websites are regarded as trustworthy by only 48 percent of people, suggesting that government measures are not providing citizens around the world with assurances and security,” the report said.

Earlier this week, Facebook also released its internal data that showed doubled the usage on both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. The Menlo Park, California-based company claimed that it had seen up to 70 percent more time spent across all its apps since the coronavirus outbreak reached the US in January.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, coronavirus, COVID 19, Facebook, social media, Kantar
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tata Sky Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts Amid Lockdown: Report
Apple AR Glasses May Launch in 2022 as Suppliers Ramp Up Production

Related Stories

WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  4. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  5. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  8. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  9. Infinix S5 Pro Review
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
  2. COVID-19 Related Phishing Attacks Up by a Massive 667 Percent: Barracuda Networks
  3. Apple AR Glasses May Launch in 2022 as Suppliers Ramp Up Production
  4. WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar
  5. Tata Sky Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts Amid Lockdown: Report
  6. Loki Disney+ Series About His ‘Struggle With Identity’: Loki Creator Michael Waldron
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports
  8. Airbnb to Offer Housing to 100,000 Crisis Responders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 100 Workout Modes Launched: All Details
  10. US Space Force Launches First Mission Despite Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com