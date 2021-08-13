Technology News
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Option to View Status Update by Tapping Profile Picture

WhatsApp has been expanding ways to view status updates of contacts.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 August 2021 13:11 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Option to View Status Update by Tapping Profile Picture

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp released the latest Android beta version 2.21.17.5 update

Highlights
  • Status updates on WhatsApp are currently visible in a separate tab
  • WhatsApp is working on more ways to view status updates
  • WhatsApp recently introduced chat migration feature as well

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new option that will allow users to view status updates of their contacts via their profile pictures. Currently, there is a separate tab inside the WhatsApp app where you can view status updates. The ability to view the status of a user is likely to be expanded to the chats section now, wherein users will be able to tap on the profile picture and get the option to view the contact's status. This feature is still under development and cannot be seen even if users are on the latest WhatsApp beta.

Tracker of WhatsApp features WABetaInfo reports that this new feature is under development. It was reportedly spotted in the code of the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.5. When a user taps the profile picture of a contact, WhatsApp will present an option box asking if they want to view the status update or the profile picture. Users can choose the status update option to view the status of that specific user. This is very similar to what Twitter introduced with Twitter Fleets.

There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out for WhatsApp users. It is still under development and hasn't been released for public beta testing yet. This means that even if users are on the latest beta, they will not be able to see this feature yet.

Recently, WhatsApp unveiled a new feature to allow users to finally transfer their chat history between iOS and Android phones. WhatsApp made the announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. Currently, users will only be able to use the feature to migrate their chat history from iPhones to Samsung phones, starting with the new foldables. However, the company has said the feature will be available for both iOS and Android users and will allow transferring data in both directions soon.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Status Updates
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
