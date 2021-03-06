WhatsApp has started reminding users of its updated privacy policy and how it will take effect from May 15. The Facebook-owned instant messaging service updated its privacy policy early in February, asking users to accept the new terms by February 8. However, due to strong public outrage against the new policy, it postponed the date of implementation to May 15. Now, WhatsApp users are sharing on Twitter that the service is reminding them to accept the new policy.

Multiple users took to Twitter to share screenshots of notifications from WhatsApp re-iterating its privacy policy that it announced early in February. WhatsApp seems to be reminding its users that they need to accept the new policy before May 15, if they wish to continue using the messaging app.

Another user tweeted a screenshot showing a notification within WhatsApp in the ‘Chats' tab that says “We're updating our terms and privacy policy. Tap to review.”

It then briefly describes the new policy stating that WhatsApp is not changing the privacy of a user's personal conversations. It also reiterates that the privacy policy goes into effect form May 15, 2021, and that users need to accept it in order to continue using WhatsApp after the date. The notification can also be cleared away without having to accept the policy.

WhatsApp drew flak from users when it announced it will be changing the way it shares user data through its platform as part of its updated privacy policy. The updated policy is mainly meant for businesses using its platform, as per the Facebook-owned messaging service, but the app will be allowed to share user details such as their phone numbers and transaction data if the policy is accepted. It also allows WhatsApp to share data with Facebook and its other subsidiaries.

If users do not accept the new policy by May 15, they wouldn't have full functionality of WhatsApp till they accept. Users will be able to receive calls and notifications for a short time, but will not be able to read or send messages from the app.

