Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users

WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages for Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices in November last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2021 14:55 IST
WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users

WhatsApp has updated its iOS app to version 2.21.71

Highlights
  • WhatsApp photos and videos will show up larger in previews
  • WhatsApp is also testing disappearing media for Android, iOS
  • Disappearing Messages deletes texts within seven days

WhatsApp users on iOS have started receiving a new update that brings two major changes. The update has improved the display of sent media so you can see larger image and video previews. Furthermore, WhatsApp earlier used to only let admins control Disappearing Messages, but now with this update, all participants in a group can change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. Apart from Disappearing Messages, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring disappearing photos feature to both Android and iOS platforms.

The instant messaging app has released a new update on the App Store. The new WhatsApp for iOS version 2.21.71 brings two new changes for all iOS users on the stable version of the app. The first change makes it easier for users to be able to see photos and videos easily without opening them. The photos and video previews will be much bigger than the small square preview that is seen currently.

Furthermore, WhatsApp for iOS version 2.21.71 has expanded the ability to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. This setting has now been enabled for all participants in a group, instead of just the admin. However, as per the changelog on App Store, admins can “still have control” over the feature by changing the Edit Group Info setting. This update is rolling out via the App Store and all users should be able to update soon. This appears be a phased rollout so you may not receive the update immediately.

WhatsApp introduced Disappearing Messages on the platform for Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices in November last year. It is live for Indian users as well. For those unaware, once Disappearing Messages is enabled, text sent in an individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. This setting won't affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat before disappearing messages was enabled.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, WhatsApp for iOS, iPhone
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Fitness Band With 8 Sports Modes, Dust and Water Resistance Launched in India

Related Stories

WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  2. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Monikers Confirmed by Motorola India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
  4. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  5. Instagram Dabbles With Letting Users Hide 'Like' Counts on Their Posts
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix
  8. Oppo A74 5G Tipped to Launch This Month, May Be Priced Below Rs. 20,000
  9. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5, Out Friday
  10. Dogecoin Records Over 100 Percent Growth in a Day, Thanks to Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Fitness Band With 8 Sports Modes, Dust and Water Resistance Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users
  3. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  4. Pakistan Suspends WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms Following Violent Protests
  5. Amazon Commits $250 Million for India's Small Businesses as Traders Question Practices
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Be Powered by Snapdragon 888
  7. AirPods 3 Image Surface Online, Third-Gen Apple Pencil Tipped to Be in the Works
  8. Beosound Emerge by Bang & Olufsen With 120W Output, Unique Book-Like Design Launched
  9. Dogecoin Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Soars Over 100 Percent After Elon Musk’s Tweet
  10. Jeff Bezos' Final Annual Shareholder Letter Is Full of Life Lessons, Twitter Users Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com