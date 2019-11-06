Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp was spotted testing the updated group privacy settings for both Android and iPhone users last month.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 16:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp has included the "My Contacts Except..." option for both Android and iPhone users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp earlier offered "Nobody" option in the group privacy settings
  • The update was provided to select iPhone users late last month
  • WhatsApp lets you who among your contacts can add you to a group

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out the updated group privacy settings globally. The new development, which essentially provides you with additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group, was initially spotted for beta users. The Facebook-owned company also late last month brought an update to the WhatsApp for iPhone with the new privacy settings for select users. WhatsApp includes the new "My Contacts Except..." option that replaces the earlier "Nobody" option under the group privacy settings.

To find the updated privacy settings for groups, you need to go to the Settings menu of your WhatsApp and then tap Account > Privacy > Groups. You'll there find the My Contacts Except... option that sits next to the existing Everyone and My Contacts. It gives you the control to select which of your contacts can add you to a group on the instant messages.

If you've selected the new option from the updated group privacy settings, the admin who is restricted from adding you to a group will be prompted to send you a private invite through an individual chat. You'll have three days to accept the invite before it expires. This gives you the choice to select whether you want to join the group.

To recall, WhatsApp back in April endeavoured to prevent spam group invites on its platform by bringing privacy settings specifically for groups. The company, however, at that time brought a Nobody option to let you approve joining every single WhatsApp group to which you're invited.

But nonetheless, WhatsApp has said in a blog post that based on the feedback from the initial rollout, it has replaced the existing Nobody option with the My Contacts Except option.

"This allows you to choose to exclude specific contacts or 'select all'. This update is rolling out to users around the world on the latest version of WhatsApp," the company wrote.

Last month, WhatsApp brought the improved group privacy settings to the iOS beta version 2.19.110.20 and Android beta version 2.19.298. The update also spotted reaching some iPhone users late last month through the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.110.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp has now introduced the updated group privacy settings to both Android and iPhone users across the globe. The change appears to be available through a server-side rollout. It is, however, advisable to install the latest WhatsApp version on your device to avail the new experience.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the arrival of the updated group privacy settings on WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.308 as well as WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.112.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS
Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  4. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter Launched in India
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  7. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS
  2. SoftBank Reports First Quarterly Loss in Over Decade Over Vision Fund Woes
  3. Flipkart Ties Up With Nokia to Launch Nokia-Branded Smart TVs in India
  4. Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones
  5. WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
  6. Xerox Said to Consider Takeover Offer for PC Maker HP
  7. MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode Specially for Students
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Takes a Dig at Facebook's New Logo, Rebranding
  9. Google Camera v7.2 Update Brings Astrophotography Mode to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, UI Changes for Older Pixels
  10. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter and Improved Clean Air Delivery Rate Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.