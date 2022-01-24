Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing Two Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report

WhatsApp Testing Two-Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report

WhatsApp's new wallpaper functionality is said to be available on Android, iOS in the future.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 January 2022 11:29 IST
WhatsApp Testing Two-Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is only showing the default wallpaper but may soon show individual chat wallpapers as well

Highlights
  • WhatsApp two-step verification said to come for Web/ desktop clients
  • These new features said to release in a future update
  • WhatsApp's new voice call interface was first spotted in December

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding a couple of new features and functionalities. One of the upcoming updates is said to bring added security to the instant messaging app, while the other is said to increase customisability for the voice call interface on the app. As per the reports, the former will add two-step verification to the desktop client in the future, while the latter will let users choose and set wallpapers as backgrounds for voice calls on WhatsApp.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users will soon have the ability to enable two-step verification on the desktop client. As per the screenshot shared, users will be able to enable or disable the two-step verification, change PIN, and change email address on the desktop app. When registering a phone number, WhatsApp lets users secure their account by adding a personalised PIN for logging in to the account.

This feature is currently unavailable on WhatsApp, but the report mentions that there are plans to release the feature for the Web/ desktop client in a future update.

Another report by WABetaInfo states that the Meta-owned instant messaging app will show the chat wallpaper of the account the user is calling. As of now, with this functionality, WhatsApp only shows the default wallpaper in the voice call interface and not a customised chat wallpaper. Since this functionality is still under development, it is being speculated that WhatsApp may show the customised chat wallpapers in the voice call interface.

The new voice call wallpaper was reportedly spotted on WhatsApp for iOS and is expected to reach WhatsApp for Android as well. However, according to the report, there is no information regarding the rollout of the feature on Android devices.

WhatsApp's new voice call interface was first reported last month. The new interface is said to be available for both Android and iOS apps and will have a more compact and modern experience.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Voice Calls, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS
Satvik Khare
WhatsApp Testing Two-Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report
