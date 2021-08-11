Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reveals Chat Transfer Between iOS and Android, Starting With Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked

WhatsApp Reveals Chat Transfer Between iOS and Android, Starting With Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked

WhatsApp chat history transfer will be available for both Android and iOS, starting with iOS to Samsung phones.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 11 August 2021 19:25 IST
WhatsApp Reveals Chat Transfer Between iOS and Android, Starting With Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked

Users will be able to transfer all their chat history, including voice messages between phones easily

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users will be able to transfer chats between iOS and Android
  • The feature will start from iPhone to Samsung's new foldables
  • It will roll out to more devices and work in both directions soon

WhatsApp has on Wednesday unveiled a much-anticipated feature allowing users to finally transfer their chat history between iOS and Android phones. This is a feature that has been hugely anticipated by users, and until now, if you switched from an iPhone to an Android phone, or vice versa, then you either had to trust third-party apps, take complicated steps, or just give up on your chat history. With the new feature, WhatsApp is promising an easy solution to this problem.

WhatsApp made the announcement at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, and at first, users will be able to use the feature to migrate their chat history from iPhones to Samsung phones, starting with the new foldables from the South Korean tech giant — it looks like Samsung is hoping that this might help entice users who were locked into their iPhones, but are intrigued by its new folding phones. However, the feature will be available for both iOS and Android and will work in both directions soon, WhatsApp said.

A user's entire chat history is end-to-end encrypted on their own device, and this means that migrating chats including voice notes ran into technical issues. WhatsApp says that it worked with the world's largest handset makers and operating system makers in order to make this possible. 

"WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations — in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems," the company said in its announcement. "The feature means that people will be able to switch between the platforms of their choice, and take their WhatsApp history with them."

"The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems — which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS, and from iOS to Android. It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung's newest Galaxy phones to start. Users will be able to take their WhatsApp history from iOS to an Android device, and will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices."

"Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services," said Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp. "We're excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, IOS, Android, Chat History Migration, Galaxy Unpacked
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 With Water-Resistant Build Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic With New Exynos W920 SoC, One UI Watch 3 Platform Launched

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reveals Chat Transfer Between iOS and Android, Starting With Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Surfaces
  7. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  8. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  9. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 29 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic With New Exynos W920 SoC, One UI Watch 3 Platform Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 With Water-Resistant Build Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Instagram Rolling Out New Features to Help Users Curb Online Abuse
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India
  6. Chinese Tech Firms 'Self-Correct' to Get Ahead of Potential Regulatory Fury
  7. Web Summit — Europe’s Biggest Tech Conference — to Be Held In-Person in November in Lisbon
  8. Huawei P50 Pro Beats Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Lead DxOMark's Smartphone Display Rankings
  9. Explained: How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
  10. Nvidia RTX A2000 Workstation GPU With 6GB GDDR6 ECC VRAM, 2nd-Gen RT Cores, 3rd-Gen Tensor Cores Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com