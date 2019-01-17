NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Tops Facebook to Become Social Giant’s Most Popular App: App Annie

WhatsApp Tops Facebook to Become Social Giant’s Most Popular App: App Annie

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Tops Facebook to Become Social Giant’s Most Popular App: App Annie

WhatsApp grew 30 percent in 2018, whereas Facebook saw just 20 percent growth

Highlights

  • WhatsApp first became Facebook’s top app in September 2018
  • Instagram grew 35 percent in 2018
  • WhatsApp also had the most user engagement among social apps

Facebook may be having a hard time dealing with all the bad press surrounding the service, but the company's WhatsApp acquisition continues to bear fruit. According to an industry report released on Wednesday, the WhatsApp Messenger crossed Facebook to become the most popular Facebook-owned app in the last year. Over the past 24 months, WhatsApp has grown 30 percent, compared to just 20 percent and 15 percent growth for Facebook and Facebook Messenger respectively. The company's other major acquisition Instagram is also doing amazingly well and grew 35 percent over the past two years.

According to App Annie's The State of Mobile 2019 report, Facebook is no longer the most popular mobile application, based on total monthly active users, among the social network's various offerings, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The chat app WhatsApp Messenger, which was purchased by Menlo Park-based company in 2014, has surpassed Facebook to become the most popular app in Facebook's stable. The app took the throne from Facebook in September 2018, but Facebook seems to have gained back some of the lost ground since then. It is quite possible that the social network's official app might end up taking the first spot over the coming months.

Among other Facebook properties, Instagram has shown the strongest growth by increasing its user base 35 percent between January 2017 and December 2018. If we take the average of Facebook app user base for the complete year of 2018, it ends up being the top app, but WhatsApp has been able to maintain the lead since September.

Moving to the user engagement in the whole social apps category, WhatsApp has topped the chart here as well. According to App Annie, WhatsApp was the most used social app in 2018 by average monthly sessions per user. The ease of use and availability of basic features continues to drive the engagement for the app.

facebook whatsapp user engagement Top Apps

Photo Credit: App Annie

 

While WhatsApp dominated the markets like Brazil, Canada, Germany, India and UK, Snapchat ruled the roost in US and France. WeChat, Line, and KakaoTalk were the chart-toppers in China, Japan, and South Korea respectively.

The App Annie report also analysed the time spent on mobile apps in the last year and unsurprisingly half of the time spent on mobile devices was on social and communications apps. Although the total time spent on social apps increased over 2017, its representation in the total time spent on mobile went down, indicating that the consumers are increasingly spending more time on other type of apps as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, App Annie, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, KakaoTalk, Line
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
China Lunar Lander's Moon Cotton Experiment Ends in Freezing Night
Apple, Amazon Called Out for 'Incorrect' Taiwan, Hong Kong References
Pricee
WhatsApp Tops Facebook to Become Social Giant’s Most Popular App: App Annie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  3. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  4. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  5. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  6. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  7. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts Revealed for Upcoming Sale
  8. PUBG Blamed for Poor Exam Results, Student Body Seeks 'Ban'
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 to Get Discounted During Flipkart Sale
  10. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.