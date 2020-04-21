Technology News
  WhatsApp Launches New 'Together at Home' Sticker Pack for Coronavirus Lockdown Chats

WhatsApp Launches New ‘Together at Home’ Sticker Pack for Coronavirus Lockdown Chats

WhatsApp’s new stickers are available in English, Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2020 18:54 IST
WhatsApp Launches New ‘Together at Home’ Sticker Pack for Coronavirus Lockdown Chats

WhatsApp ‘Together at Home’ Sticker Pack celebrates medical heroes as well

Highlights
  • WhatsApp new sticker pack reflects people practicing social distancing
  • There are stickers that depicts an ‘air high five’ and ‘group video calli
  • The pack is launching in Arabic, French, German, and Hindi as well

WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack called ‘Together at Home'. The instant messaging giant has partnered with World Health Organisation (WHO) to create these new stickers to reflect the feelings and emotions that people across the globe are going through at the moment. These new stickers will be available in the English, Hindi, and a host of other languages. WhatsApp introduced stickers two years ago, and since then it has become an important tool of expression on the social platform.

The new sticker pack is called ‘Together at Home' and it aptly reflects all the moods during this period of staying indoors. It has a sticker that shows a man with a laptop wearing pyjamas depicting the new norm of ‘work from home'. WhatsApp promotes social distancing through stickers that depict an ‘air high five' and ‘group video calling'. There are stickers inside the pack that show a man binge-watching a series on the bed, another man doing yoga with his dog, reminding people to wash hands, people catching up in balconies, and a female snooping on neighbours using binoculars. There are stickers that celebrate medical heroes as well as personal heroes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, and can be downloaded for free. It is currently available in English as well as text localised for 10 languages - Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. With this new sticker pack, WhatsApp looks to offer more ways to stay connected during the pandemic.

The company has been working on improving the WhatsApp experience recently, especially as more as more people stay and work at home. The latest beta has doubled the group calling limit from four to eight on WhatsApp, and now that it has been enabled for both Android and iOS users, the stable rollout should follow soon.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Stickers, Coronavirus, cOVID 19
