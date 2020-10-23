Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report

WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.203.3 brings additional ways for user authentication like face unlock, besides fingerprint scanning.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 October 2020 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Join Missed Calls will allow you to join a group call mid-way on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp testing new features through beta update
  • Users may be able to join ongoing group calls mid-way
  • Fingerprint lock option may be changed to Biometric lock

WhatsApp is testing ‘Join Missed Calls' and ‘Biometric lock' features as they have been reportedly spotted in beta version 2.20.203.3 update. The ‘Join Missed Calls' feature will allow users to join an ongoing call mid-way if they failed to answer the phone initially. The ‘Biometric lock' feature is being improved to include more ways of authentication besides fingerprint. These two features are said to be in development and will make their way to the app in a future update.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a publication that tracks WhatsApp features but is not officially affiliated with the messaging service, WhatsApp is testing two new features as seen in the latest beta update version 2.20.203.3. One of the features – Join Missed Calls – is meant to allow users to join a group call mid-way if they happen to miss it initially. Of course, the call must still be going on and this feature will let users quickly jump in. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the user will see an ‘Ignore' and a ‘Join' option.

Coming to ‘Biometric lock', WhatsApp is reportedly adding other ways to authenticate a user besides fingerprint scanning. As of now, only ‘Fingerprint lock' is available in the Privacy settings of WhatsApp, but it looks like this option will change to ‘Biometric lock' as it will include authentication with face unlock or other unique identifiers, along with fingerprint. Users will still have the ability to choose how soon WhatsApp will automatically lock.

As of now, it is unclear when these new features will make their way to the stable version of the app. It should be noted that they are in development and not yet available for users of the beta build. WABetaInfo has shared a preview of the currently disabled features, which are expected to show up in a future build.

Recently, a beta update with version 2.2043.7 was said to include support for voice and video calls for the web/ desktop client of the messaging app. While this feature is already available on the Android and iOS apps, WhatsApp web does not support it yet. And just like the Join Missed Calls and Biometric lock feature, it is unclear when it will make its way to the public.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, Join Missed Calls, Biometric lock
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones Allegedly Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  2. PUBG Seems Hiring in India, But That’s Not a Hint at PUBG Mobile Comeback
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India
  4. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  5. Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, Prime Video, and More at Launch
  6. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Micromax 'In' Series of Smartphones to Launch on November 3
  10. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27
  2. WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones Allegedly Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Russian Hackers Attacked American State and Local Networks, US Government Says
  5. Apple to Continue Qualcomm Chips, After X55 in iPhone 12 Will Use X60, X65 and X70 for Future Devices: Reports
  6. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leaked in Detail, Headphone Jack’s Return Suggested
  7. Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and More at Launch
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Hits Stores in China; Marked by Short Queues Amid Strong Online Demand
  9. Vivo Y30, Y3s Launched as Rebranded Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  10. Jio Phone Users Get JioCricket App to Receive Latest Cricket Match Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com