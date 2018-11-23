WhatsApp Testing In-Notification Video Playback on iPhone: Report

WhatsApp recently made iOS beta app available to the public, and now the company is said to be testing a new feature that will enable iPhone users to view videos sent on WhatsApp directly in the push notification panel. This means that users will not have to open the app in order to see a video sent to them via an individual or in a group chat, and they can easily watch the video directly through the notification panel. This comes after Apple announced that it is removing all WhatsApp sticker apps from the App Store.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to view videos directly in the push notification for iOS beta users. The tipster notes that any iOS beta user having the 2.18.102.5 version installed should see this new feature. Details regarding how the feature will work on the notification panel haven't been shared, however the WhatsApp beta tracker does claim that stable app users on iOS will get the feature soon via an App Store update. There's no word on a beta or stable rollout for Android users yet.

In September, a WhatsApp for iPhone update brought along a notification extension feature that lets users view images and GIFs right from the notification panel. When receiving images or GIFs, you will have to use 3D Touch or swipe left on the notification and tap "View" to preview the media from within the notification. Notably, this feature is only available on iPhone models with iOS 10 or higher.

With the video playing in notifications feature now testing in beta, users will be able to do more without the need to open the WhatsApp app.