Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Testing 'Demote as Admin' Feature in Group Chats

 
12 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Testing 'Demote as Admin' Feature in Group Chats

Highlights

  • The feature will no longer require removing an admin from the group
  • Instead, the admin can be dismissed and stay a part of the group
  • Feature spotted on both Android and iOS beta version

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new button in group chats that will allow one administrator to "demote" or "dismiss" other administrators, without first deleting them from the group and then adding again as normal participants. WhatsApp is testing the feature on both Android (beta v2.18.12) and iOS.

Right now, when an administrator wants to remove a fellow administrator from the post, it is required to first directly remove the concerned administrator from the group and then add him or her again.

whatsapp group chat dismiss as admin gadgets 360 WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the new option, present in the Group Info section as Dismiss as admin, allows an administrator to dismiss another one without removing him or her from the group.

"At present, WhatsApp is developing this feature for iOS and it will be available soon for all users, instead for Android it is already enabled by default in the newest WhatsApp Google Play beta for Android 2.18.12," the report added.

The Facebook-owned app is also likely to give group administrators more powers where they would be able to restrict all other members from sending text messages, photographs, videos, GIFs, documents or voice messages.

The popular mobile messaging platform has submitted the Restricted Groups setting via Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.17.430.

The Restricted Groups setting can only be activated by group administrators. Administrators can keep sharing media and be chatting as normal as they restrict other members.

Once restricted, other members will simply have to read their messages and will not be able to respond. They will have to use the Message Admin button to post a message or share media to the group. The message will need to be approved by the administrator before going through to the rest of the group.

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Android, Apple, Apps, Social, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Admin, WhatsApp Beta
iPhone 6 Plus Replacement Batteries in Short Supply Until March: Report
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Now Available for All: Microsoft
WhatsApp Testing 'Demote as Admin' Feature in Group Chats
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offering Free Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  2. Flipkart Apple Week Sale Offers Discounts on iPhone X, iPad Pro, and More
  3. BSNL Offers Up to 50 Percent More Data With New Offer for Prepaid Users
  4. OnePlus 2018 Flagship With Snapdragon 845 Launching in Q2: CEO Pete Lau
  5. Google Duo Spotted Working on Smartphones Without the App Installed
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Impressions
  7. iPhone 6 Plus Replacement Batteries in Short Supply Until March: Report
  8. OnePlus 5T Gets a Lava Red Edition in India
  9. Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra First Impressions
  10. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Switch From Voice to Video Call
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.