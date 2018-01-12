WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new button in group chats that will allow one administrator to "demote" or "dismiss" other administrators, without first deleting them from the group and then adding again as normal participants. WhatsApp is testing the feature on both Android (beta v2.18.12) and iOS.

Right now, when an administrator wants to remove a fellow administrator from the post, it is required to first directly remove the concerned administrator from the group and then add him or her again.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the new option, present in the Group Info section as Dismiss as admin, allows an administrator to dismiss another one without removing him or her from the group.

"At present, WhatsApp is developing this feature for iOS and it will be available soon for all users, instead for Android it is already enabled by default in the newest WhatsApp Google Play beta for Android 2.18.12," the report added.

The Facebook-owned app is also likely to give group administrators more powers where they would be able to restrict all other members from sending text messages, photographs, videos, GIFs, documents or voice messages.

The popular mobile messaging platform has submitted the Restricted Groups setting via Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.17.430.

The Restricted Groups setting can only be activated by group administrators. Administrators can keep sharing media and be chatting as normal as they restrict other members.

Once restricted, other members will simply have to read their messages and will not be able to respond. They will have to use the Message Admin button to post a message or share media to the group. The message will need to be approved by the administrator before going through to the rest of the group.