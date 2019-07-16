Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec

WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec

According to researchers, a malicious app could manipulate personal photos in near-real time and without the victim knowing.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec

If you thought instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram that provide end-to-end encryption give you rock-solid security, think again. Researchers from cyber-security firm Symantec on Monday revealed vulnerabilities that allowed hackers to manipulate the images and audio files you receive on these platforms. The security flaw, dubbed "Media File Jacking", affected WhatsApp for Android by default, and Telegram for Android if certain features were enabled, Symantec researchers said in a blog post.

According to the researchers, WhatsApp saves files to external storage automatically, while Telegram does so when the "Save to Gallery" feature is enabled. However, neither apps have any system in place to protect users from a Media File Jacking attack, the researchers from Symantec's Modern OS Security team explained.

Attackers could exploit this vulnerability to scam victims in various ways.

"If the security flaw is exploited, a malicious attacker could misuse and manipulate sensitive information such as personal photos and videos, corporate documents, invoices, and voice memos," wrote Software Engineer Alon Gat and Yair Amit, Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Modern OS Security, Symantec.

Giving example of image manipulation, the researchers said a seemingly innocent, but actually malicious, app downloaded by a user could manipulate personal photos in near-real time and without the victim knowing.

The app runs in the background and performs a "Media File Jacking attack" while the victim uses WhatsApp. It monitors for photos received through the app, identifies faces in photos, and replaces them with something else, such as other faces or objects.

"A WhatsApp user may send a family photo to one of their contacts, but what the recipient sees is actually a modified photo. While this attack may seem trivial and just a nuisance, it shows the feasibility of manipulating images on the fly," said the blog post.

Using the same vulnerability, the attackers could make payment manipulation, audio message spoofing or spread fake news.

"In one of the most damaging Media File Jacking attacks, a malicious actor can manipulate an invoice sent by a vendor to a customer, to trick the customer into making a payment to an illegitimate account," Gat and Amit wrote.

"The Media File Jacking threat is especially concerning in light of the common perception that the new generation of IM (instant messaging) apps are immune to content manipulation and privacy risks, thanks to the utilisation of security mechanisms like end-to-end encryption," they added.

Reports in May revealed that a bug in WhatsApp's audio call feature allowed hackers to install spyware onto Android and iOS phones just by calling the target. The spyware was reportedly developed by the Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group.

WhatsApp had said it identified and "promptly" fixed the vulnerability that could enable an attacker to insert and execute code on mobile devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Telegram
Netflix Announces 5 Indian Series, From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Others
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  3. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  6. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  8. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp, Telegram Security Flaws Can Let Hackers Manipulate Media Files: Symantec
  2. Netflix Announces 5 Indian Series, From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Others
  3. Meredith Whittaker, an Organiser of Google Walkout, Is Leaving the Company
  4. Google Not Biased Against Conservatives, Executive Says
  5. SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019, Executive Says
  6. Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus With 15 Percent Faster GPU Unveiled, Will Debut in Asus ROG Phone 2
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Cameo for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio
  9. Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price
  10. Amazon Rivals Ride on Prime Day Marketing in the US as Protests Unfold
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.