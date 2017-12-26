Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp to Stop Working on BlackBerry 10 OS, Windows Phone 8.0 on December 31

 
26 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp to Stop Working on BlackBerry 10 OS, Windows Phone 8.0 on December 31

WhatsApp support for these platforms was supposed to end in June, but was deferred to December 31

Highlights

  • WhatsApp won't work on BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 come year-end
  • There appear to be no extensions of previous announcements
  • WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia S40 on December 31, 2018

WhatsApp's farewell note for 2017 is not good news for some smartphone users. WhatsApp will stop working on devices running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older from December 31, 2017. The WhatsApp blog post with end-of-life dates clearly mentions that users of BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older operating systems will not be able to use the app after December 31, 2017 - less than a week from now.

To recall, WhatsApp had extended support for both platforms in June this year. At the time, WhatsApp had also revealed that the app will stop working for phones running Nokia S40 will be stopped from December 31, 2018. The app will stop working on phones running Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread) will be stopped from February 1, 2020. The messaging app became unavailable on Nokia phones running Symbian S60, from June 30, 2017.

Ending support for Blackberry and Windows Phone has seen no further extensions and will come into place on the mentioned date. If your phone has any of the two specified operating systems, you should consider upgrading to a newer phone in order to access WhatsApp properly. WhatsApp updates for other OS versions like Windows Phone 7, Android 2.1, Android 2.2, and iOS 6 were stopped in 2016.

WhatsApp, earlier this month, officially took covers off its new standalone app for businesses, which features both verified and non-verified profiles. This gives businesses a formal route to conduct business on the messaging app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, BlackBerry, Blackberry 10 OS, Blackberry OS, Microsoft, Mobiles, WhatsApp, Windows Phone, Windows Phone 8.0
Nokia 2 Performs Fairly Well in Durability Test
Google Hires Apple Chip Engineer John Bruno, Likely to Build Its Own Custom SoC: Report
WhatsApp to Stop Working on BlackBerry 10 OS, Windows Phone 8.0 on December 31
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Reboxed Gadgets
TRENDING
  1. Jio Giving Cashback Worth Up to Rs. 3,300 With New Offer for Prime Users
  2. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms by the End of the Year
  3. Xiaomi Sale Comes to Offline Stores With Discounts on Phones, Accessories
  4. OnePlus 6 With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Said to Launch in March
  5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Design Tipped by New Case Listing
  6. Jio Rs. 199 Plan With 1.2GB Data Per Day, Free Calls Launched
  7. BSNL to Start 4G Services From January, Starting With Kerala
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A vs 10.or D: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. OnePlus 5 Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo-Based OxygenOS 5.0 Update
  10. Oppo A75, A75s With 6-Inch 18:9 Displays Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.