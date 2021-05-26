Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Said to Sue India Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy

WhatsApp Said to Sue India Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy

While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2021 09:36 IST
WhatsApp Said to Sue India Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy

WhatsApp is required by the law to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi High Court, as per sources
  • New law requires WhatsApp to unmask some users
  • WhatsApp says it could mean end to user privacy

WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said.

The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.

While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as "originators," of messages.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a prepared statement, “Requiring messaging apps to “trace” chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy. We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users. In the meantime, we will also continue to engage with the Government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us.”

Reuters could not independently confirm the complaint had been filed in court by WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India, nor when it might be reviewed by the court. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter's offices earlier this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for the dominant party and others as containing "manipulated media", saying forged content was included.

The government has also pressed the tech companies to remove not only what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, but also some criticism of the government's response to the crisis, that is claiming thousands of lives daily.

The response of the companies to the new rules has been a subject of intense speculation since they were unveiled in February, 90 days before they were slated to go into effect.

The Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, promulgated by the ministry of information technology, designates "significant social media intermediaries" as standing to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code. WhatsApp, its parent Facebook and tech rivals have all invested heavily in India. But company officials worry privately that increasingly heavy-handed regulation by the Narendra Modi government could jeopardize those prospects.

Among the new rules are requirements that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints. They must also use automated processes to take down pornography.

Facebook has said that it agrees with most of the provisions but is still looking to negotiate some aspects. Twitter, which has come under the most fire for failing to take down posts by government critics, declined to comment.

Some in the industry are hoping for a delay in the introduction of the new rules while such objections are heard.

The WhatsApp complaint cites a 2017 Indian Supreme Court ruling supporting privacy in a case known as Puttaswamy, the people familiar with it said.

The court found then that privacy must be preserved except in cases where legality, necessity and proportionality all weighed against it. WhatsApp argues that the law fails all three of those tests, starting with the lack of explicit parliamentary backing.

Experts have backed WhatsApp's arguments.

"The new traceability and filtering requirements may put an end to end-to-end encryption in India," Stanford Internet Observatory scholar Riana Pfefferkorn wrote in March.

Other court challenges to the new rules are already pending in Delhi and elsewhere. In one, journalists argue that the extension of technology regulations to digital publishers, including the imposition of decency and taste standards, is unsupported by the underlying law.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Privacy Rules, Indian Government, Social Media, Facebook
5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Now
Google, Facebook Fined in Russia for Failing to Delete Banned Content

Related Stories

WhatsApp Said to Sue India Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  3. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  4. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  5. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  6. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
  10. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook Fined in Russia for Failing to Delete Banned Content
  2. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon and Total Eclipse Year Will Appear Today
  3. WhatsApp Said to Sue India Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
  4. Microsoft Teams Gets Ability to Let Developers Build Collaborative Apps, Custom Scenes
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  6. iOS 14.6 Released With Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions, More for iPhone 6s and Beyond
  7. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 Gets Two New Size Variants
  8. Okinawa Scooters on Its Plans of Producing 10 Lakh Electric Scooters Annually in India
  9. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Faces Antitrust Probe in Germany Over Anti-Competitive Practices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com