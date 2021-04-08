WhatsApp is working to introduce deep links or special URL links that will open the app in a specific situation. For instance, these deep links will help enable sticker packs for users easily. The wa.me URLs are reportedly working on the latest versions of iOS and Android, however there is no clarity yet on how they can be generated by users. These deep links or special URLs act as a fast shortcut to let users view and import sticker packs.

WABetaInfo reports that these deep links are working on latest WhatsApp beta and stable updates for iOS and Android. These links will allow you to import and download sticker packs without having to go the WhatsApp sticker store. For example, if you wish to download the newly introduced COVID-19 vaccination awareness oriented sticker pack called Vaccines for All, you can just easily visit the deep link wa.me/stickerpack/VaccinesForAll from your Android or iOS device and you will see that the browser will open WhatsApp, showing this sticker pack directly. As mentioned, there is no clarity on how these links are generated. It could be possible that only developers can create this link, but they can be shared later by anyone. WABetaInfo says that these deep links can be copy-pasted in your WhatsApp messages as well.

Deep links will particularly be useful when downloading regional sticker packs. These packs are made available in specific countries and for special events only. They aren't available for all countries, but using the deep links, you can download and import them from anywhere in the sticker library. WABetaInfo has shared multiple deep links for a slew of regional packs like Malvibrosio & Deledina and Pictomigos available in Mexico, Cece Cenderawasih, Hantuku, Poci The Bolster Spirit, Simbok Dan Jajanan Pasar available in Indonesia, and even the Cricket Matchup sticker pack. All the deep links shared by WABetaInfo can be viewed here.

The pattern of these links suggests that it works in this format: https://wa.me/stickerpack/[nameofstickerpack]. WhatsApp's new Vaccines for All sticker pack brings 23 distinct stickers that are designed by WHO. These stickers are aimed to let people “express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer.”

