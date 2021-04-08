Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs: How it Works

WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs: How it Works

These links are reportedly working for all WhatsApp users on iOS and Android.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2021 14:32 IST
WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs: How it Works

WhatsApp deep links or special URLs act as a shortcut to view and import sticker packs

Highlights
  • WABetaInfo has shared deep links of several regional sticker packs
  • These links let users download packs from any region
  • There is no clarity on how these deep links can be generated

WhatsApp is working to introduce deep links or special URL links that will open the app in a specific situation. For instance, these deep links will help enable sticker packs for users easily. The wa.me URLs are reportedly working on the latest versions of iOS and Android, however there is no clarity yet on how they can be generated by users. These deep links or special URLs act as a fast shortcut to let users view and import sticker packs.

WABetaInfo reports that these deep links are working on latest WhatsApp beta and stable updates for iOS and Android. These links will allow you to import and download sticker packs without having to go the WhatsApp sticker store. For example, if you wish to download the newly introduced COVID-19 vaccination awareness oriented sticker pack called Vaccines for All, you can just easily visit the deep link wa.me/stickerpack/VaccinesForAll from your Android or iOS device and you will see that the browser will open WhatsApp, showing this sticker pack directly. As mentioned, there is no clarity on how these links are generated. It could be possible that only developers can create this link, but they can be shared later by anyone. WABetaInfo says that these deep links can be copy-pasted in your WhatsApp messages as well.

Deep links will particularly be useful when downloading regional sticker packs. These packs are made available in specific countries and for special events only. They aren't available for all countries, but using the deep links, you can download and import them from anywhere in the sticker library. WABetaInfo has shared multiple deep links for a slew of regional packs like Malvibrosio & Deledina and Pictomigos available in Mexico, Cece Cenderawasih, Hantuku, Poci The Bolster Spirit, Simbok Dan Jajanan Pasar available in Indonesia, and even the Cricket Matchup sticker pack. All the deep links shared by WABetaInfo can be viewed here.

The pattern of these links suggests that it works in this format: https://wa.me/stickerpack/[nameofstickerpack]. WhatsApp's new Vaccines for All sticker pack brings 23 distinct stickers that are designed by WHO. These stickers are aimed to let people “express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer.”

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Sticker Packs, WhatsApp Deep Links
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Jupiter’s Legacy Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Superhero Series From Mark Millar
Nokia Phone Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Models, Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs: How it Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com