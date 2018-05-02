Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Stickers, Group Calling Support Finally on the Way

  hindi
, 02 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Stickers, Group Calling Support Finally on the Way

WhatsApp stickers are coming soon, Facebook said in a blog post

Highlights

  • WhatsApp group calling feature will be launched "in the months ahead"
  • Stickers by third-party developers will be supported
  • Mark Zuckerberg said WhatsApp Status used by 450 million people globally

It's the first day of Facebook F8 developers' conference and, as expected, the world's biggest social network has made a bunch of announcements. Apart from some big Facebook features like Clear History and the upcoming Dating profiles within the Facebook app, CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also announced a bunch of new features for other Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp, India's favourite messaging app. WhatsApp is getting support for group video calling, Zuckerberg announced during his opening keynote on Tuesday. The app will also get support for stickers "soon", the company later revealed via a blog post.

"Voice and video calling are very popular on WhatsApp, and we’re excited to share that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon," the post said.

WhatsApp will support third-party stickers created by developers.

Zuckerberg also used the opportunity to reveal that WhatsApp's Status feature is being used by over 450 million people worldwide. WhatsApp for Business, the recently introduced service targeting business, already has 3 million users worldwide, the Facebook CEO said.

The company also revealed that over 2 billion minutes of video and voice calls made on WhatsApp every day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, F8, Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp Group Calling, WhatsApp Stickers
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Facebook Is Launching a Dating Service Within the Facebook App
Michelle Wolf, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fauda, and More on Netflix This May
Best AC deals
WhatsApp Stickers, Group Calling Support Finally on the Way
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack
  2. WhatsApp Is Finally Getting Support for Group Video Calls and Stickers
  3. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of May 17 Launch
  4. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  6. Apple MacBook Air 2018 Delayed, May Launch at Lower Price: Report
  7. Telecom Commission Clears TRAI Proposals on Internet Telephony, Ombudsman
  8. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  9. Apple Earnings: The iPhone X Is Doing Just Fine
  10. In-Flight Wi-Fi, Calls Cleared by India's Telecom Commission
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.