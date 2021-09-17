WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to convert their images into stickers on the desktop app. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is said to be developing the feature as of now and it's not yet available for beta testers, as per WABetaInfo. WhatsApp hasn't officially announced when it intends to make the new feature live for all desktop users. The app was recently reported to be testing time limit settings for Disappearing Mode for Android users.

The new ‘Send Image as Sticker' feature was reportedly spotted on WhatsApp for Desktop beta version 2.2137.3 by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. However, the report also mentioned that “this feature is under development, it's not available for beta testers.”

As per the preview of the feature shared by WABetaInfo, once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to see a new Sticker icon next to the caption bar. Upon tapping that, WhatsApp will send an image as a sticker instead of a regular photo upload. Also, users will be able to verify if the image that has already been sent is a sticker or not. As per the report, WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS at this moment.

The latest feature will help WhatsApp users quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party app.

WhatsApp regularly releases new features and updates to provide a better user experience. A recent report suggested that WhatsApp is working on Disappearing Mode and will allow Android users to set different timings — 90 days, 7 days, or 24 hours for its ephemeral messages. The default disappearing messages timer will reportedly be available in the Disappearing messages section in the app's Privacy settings. There will be an Off option too. Once the timer is enabled, WhatsApp chats would be deleted automatically after the selected duration.

Apart from the disappearing feature, WhatsApp is also said to be testing a voice message transcription feature for iOS users. The new feature may reach both Android and iPhone users over time. At present, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages. There are instead third-party apps on both iOS and Android that say they can transcribe the messages you receive.