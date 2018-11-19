NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Sticker Apps Reportedly Being Removed From App Store

19 November 2018
WhatsApp Sticker Apps Reportedly Being Removed From App Store

Apple has started deleting all WhatsApp Sticker apps from the App Store

Highlights

  • These apps have found to be violating the Apple's developer guidelines
  • No official statement about this has been released by Apple or WhatsApp
  • In October, WhatsApp added support for third-party stickers

Apple has started deleting all WhatsApp Sticker apps from the App Store as these apps have found to be violating the company's guidelines for developers, according to WABetaInfo -- a fan website that tracks upcoming WhatsApp features.

WABetaInfo says that the reasons Apple is taking this decision to remove WhatsApp Sticker apps is that there are many apps with similar behaviour on the app store, many apps with a similar design, and, the apps require WhatsApp to be installed when App Store guidelines instruct apps should not require other apps. However, no official statement about this has been released by Apple or WhatsApp as yet.

In October, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that it is adding support for third-party developers to build sticker apps for WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users.

Designers were asked to "publish your sticker app like any other app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and users who download and install your app will be able to start sending those stickers right from within WhatsApp."

Post this announcement, the Apple App Store began being flooded with these sticker apps.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

WhatsApp Sticker Apps Reportedly Being Removed From App Store
