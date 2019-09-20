Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users

WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users

The feature is available randomly to both WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.258 and WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.92.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users

WhatsApp provides Share to Facebook Story button to let you share your status to Facebook Stories

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has updated its FAQ section to detail the new feature
  • Users can also share their WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
  • The feature was spotted under development back in May

WhatsApp appears to have started rolling out the anticipated feature to let users share their Status updates to Facebook Stories. While it was initially said to be in testing and wasn't visible to users, the feature to let users share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories is now making its way to WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 was able to spot the new feature on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone, as well as earlier stable and beta versions of Android. An updated FAQ page detailing the latest addition has also been released on the WhatsApp website, hinting at its debut for all users in the coming days.

To let you easily share your status updates to Facebook Stories, a Share to Facebook Story button under the Status tab appears on WhatsApp, after you create an update.

Multiple users on Twitter have reported the arrival of the newest feature on their WhatsApp app. Gadgets 360 was able to independently spot the update on the WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.258 and WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.92. Both the latest versions are currently available for download through their respective app stores. It was also spotted on an earlier stable Android version (v2.19.244) and the current beta (v2.19.262).

whatsapp status facebook story update android iphone gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp for for Android and iPhone both come with a Share to Facebook Story button

 

Alongside the ability to share WhatsApp Status updates to Facebook Stories, the latest WhatsApp versions provide a share button -- just next to the Share to Facebook Story button -- to let you share your updates to other apps.

WhatsApp has updated its FAQ section to confirm the rollout. However, we noticed that the feature is visible randomly on both Android and iOS platforms, and it isn't available all the time.

We've reached out to WhatsApp for clarity on the rollout and will update this space when we hear back.

In addition to the Share to Facebook Story button, a Share to Facebook option to let you share your existing WhatsApp Status updates to a Facebook Story is available on the latest WhatsApp version. The option is visible once you tap My Status on the WhatsApp app and then hit the More button next to the status update that you want to share on Facebook.

"On Android and iPhone, you have the option to share your WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories and other apps," the company wrote on its updated FAQ page. It also underlines that the feature is only available if you have Facebook for Android, Facebook Lite for Android, or Facebook for iOS installed on your device.

Back in May, WhatsApp had reportedly started testing the feature to let users post their status updates to Facebook Stories. Some beta users also spotted its existence in June, though it wasn't available to all users up until now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which Is the Best iPhone for India?
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  2. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  7. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  2. Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
  3. BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
  4. iOS 13 Brings Real-Time Lyrics Feature to Apple Music for Some Karaoke-Style Fun
  5. WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
  6. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha With Curved Display Teased, Might Breach 100 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Mark
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details
  8. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  9. Apple's Communications Head Steve Dowling Quits
  10. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.