WhatsApp appears to have started rolling out the anticipated feature to let users share their Status updates to Facebook Stories. While it was initially said to be in testing and wasn't visible to users, the feature to let users share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories is now making its way to WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 was able to spot the new feature on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone, as well as earlier stable and beta versions of Android. An updated FAQ page detailing the latest addition has also been released on the WhatsApp website, hinting at its debut for all users in the coming days.

To let you easily share your status updates to Facebook Stories, a Share to Facebook Story button under the Status tab appears on WhatsApp, after you create an update.

Multiple users on Twitter have reported the arrival of the newest feature on their WhatsApp app. Gadgets 360 was able to independently spot the update on the WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.258 and WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.92. Both the latest versions are currently available for download through their respective app stores. It was also spotted on an earlier stable Android version (v2.19.244) and the current beta (v2.19.262).

WhatsApp for for Android and iPhone both come with a Share to Facebook Story button

Alongside the ability to share WhatsApp Status updates to Facebook Stories, the latest WhatsApp versions provide a share button -- just next to the Share to Facebook Story button -- to let you share your updates to other apps.

WhatsApp has updated its FAQ section to confirm the rollout. However, we noticed that the feature is visible randomly on both Android and iOS platforms, and it isn't available all the time.

We've reached out to WhatsApp for clarity on the rollout and will update this space when we hear back.

In addition to the Share to Facebook Story button, a Share to Facebook option to let you share your existing WhatsApp Status updates to a Facebook Story is available on the latest WhatsApp version. The option is visible once you tap My Status on the WhatsApp app and then hit the More button next to the status update that you want to share on Facebook.

"On Android and iPhone, you have the option to share your WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories and other apps," the company wrote on its updated FAQ page. It also underlines that the feature is only available if you have Facebook for Android, Facebook Lite for Android, or Facebook for iOS installed on your device.

Back in May, WhatsApp had reportedly started testing the feature to let users post their status updates to Facebook Stories. Some beta users also spotted its existence in June, though it wasn't available to all users up until now.