WhatsApp Spotted Testing Ability to Upload Media as Status Update When Sharing Over Chat

WhatsApp for Android and iOS are said to receive the new experience in the future.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2021 10:47 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp may ease updating Status as a result of the spotted change

Highlights
  • WhatsApp would let you select Status as a recipient for media in a chat
  • An earlier beta release suggested the option to edit recipients for media
  • WhatsApp has not yet shared the experience even with beta testers

WhatsApp has been spotted working on an ability to let users upload a photo or video as a Status update when they are sending the media content to a recipient in a chat. The change may come as an extension to the option to edit recipients of media content before sending them in chats — the update which appeared to be in testing earlier this month. WhatsApp is said to be working on the update for both Android and iOS devices. However, there is no concrete timeline on when the changes will be available to end users.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to let users choose different recipients, including Status, when they are sending a photo or video in a chat. This would allow users to easily create new Status updates of the media content that they are sharing with their contacts on an individual basis.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot from WhatsApp for Android beta version to suggest that the change is in the works. It also mentions that the same update would also be added to a future update of WhatsApp for iOS beta.

whatsapp status recipient edit update wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is said to have suggested the update through a beta release for Android devices
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Earlier this month, WhatsApp brought the beta version 2.21.24.11 of its Android app which suggested the ability to edit recipients of Status updates before uploading a photo or video. This would help users limit the visibility of their Status to specific contacts.

WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on the ability to edit recipients before sharing media in a chat to let users select or remove particular persons from the list of contacts who will receive the selected photo or video. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.25.19 reportedly carried references about that update, though the changes were not made available to beta testers.

Alongside making it easier to edit recipients for media content, WhatsApp was last week seen working on a new camera interface where the Flash shortcut has moved from the bottom-left corner to the top-right side of the screen. The interface would also include access to recent photos in place of the Flash shortcut.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
