WhatsApp has been spotted working on an ability to let users upload a photo or video as a Status update when they are sending the media content to a recipient in a chat. The change may come as an extension to the option to edit recipients of media content before sending them in chats — the update which appeared to be in testing earlier this month. WhatsApp is said to be working on the update for both Android and iOS devices. However, there is no concrete timeline on when the changes will be available to end users.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to let users choose different recipients, including Status, when they are sending a photo or video in a chat. This would allow users to easily create new Status updates of the media content that they are sharing with their contacts on an individual basis.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot from WhatsApp for Android beta version to suggest that the change is in the works. It also mentions that the same update would also be added to a future update of WhatsApp for iOS beta.

WhatsApp is said to have suggested the update through a beta release for Android devices

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Earlier this month, WhatsApp brought the beta version 2.21.24.11 of its Android app which suggested the ability to edit recipients of Status updates before uploading a photo or video. This would help users limit the visibility of their Status to specific contacts.

WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on the ability to edit recipients before sharing media in a chat to let users select or remove particular persons from the list of contacts who will receive the selected photo or video. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.25.19 reportedly carried references about that update, though the changes were not made available to beta testers.

Alongside making it easier to edit recipients for media content, WhatsApp was last week seen working on a new camera interface where the Flash shortcut has moved from the bottom-left corner to the top-right side of the screen. The interface would also include access to recent photos in place of the Flash shortcut.